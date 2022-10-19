|
Sylhet Gas Fields holds 40th AGM
|
Sylhet Gas Fields Ltd (SGFL) organised its 40th Annual General Meeting (AGM) at Pan Pacific Sonargaon in the capital recently.
SGFL Chairman and Additional Secretary for Power and Energy Division S M Jakir Hossain along with Petrobangla Chairman Nazmul Hasan, , SGFL Managing Director Md Mijanur Rahman, SGFL directors, shareholders were present in the meeting, said a press release.
The company made a total of Tk 1216.93 crore revenue income during 2021-22 by producing gas, condensate, petrol, diesel, kerosene and NGL.
It also deposited Tk 394.71 crore to the government treasury.