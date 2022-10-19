Firms, businesses observe Sheikh Russell Day





Sheikh Russell, also the youngest brother of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was born on October 18 in 1964 at the historic Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi-32 in the capital.

He was brutally assassinated along with most of his family members, including his father Bangabandhu, on August 15, 1975 when he was a student of class four at University Laboratory School.



In observance of "Sheikh Russel Day-2022", Engr. Sayeed Akram Ullah, Managing Director, Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Company (Pvt.) Ltd. (BIFPCL) along with senior officials of the company placed floral wreath on the portrait of Sheikh Russel, the youngest son of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Tuesday at Bidyuit Bhaban, Dhaka.Bangladesh Tea Board Chairman Major General Md Ashraful Islam and BTB Acting Secretary Mohammad Rihul Amin place floral wreath on the portrait of Sheikh Russel at the office of the BTB in Chattogram on Tuesday ahead of a day long programmes including a discussion meeting.Bangladesh Jiban Bima Corporation Managing Director and Additional Secretary of Bangladesh Govt Md Saiful Islam along with officials pays tribute by placing floral wreath at the portrait of Sheikh Russel, at Bangladesh Jiban Bima Corporation Head office, Dhaka on Tuesday.Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB) Chairman Md Selim Uddin along with high officials of the board pays tributes by placing floral wreath at the portrait of Sheikh Russel, youngest son of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Biddut Bhaban in the city on Tuesday.Gas Transmission Company Ltd (GTCL) officials led by its Managing Director Engr. Rukhsana Nazma Ishaq pays tributes by placing floral wreath at the mural of Sheikh Russel, youngest son of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at GTCL head office in the city on Tuesday. Special Prayer and Art competition also held on this regard.