

Action against illegal bidi factories demanded

The demands also include banning band rolls, taking action against illegal bidi factories that evade duty, rescinding the 10% advance tax on bidi, collecting taxes from the owners with online licence, issuing trade licenses to the marginal and low-income traders and shopkeepers to sell tobacco products, and allowing workers to work for six days a week.

Speakers at the human chain stated that the significance of the bidi industry to the nation's economy is enormous. However, some unscrupulous bidi businessmen have dodged billions of dollars by selling counterfeit bidi, which is ruining the bidi business. Bangladesh Bidi Workers Federation General Secretary Abdur Rahman, Vice President Nazim Uddin, Workers Leader Abdul Gofur, Harik Hossain, Anower Hossain were present in the programme among others.











