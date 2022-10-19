Video
Wednesday, 19 October, 2022
Business

realme launches its latest smartphone

Published : Wednesday, 19 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Youth-favorite brand realme has recently launched the latest realme C30 - a device that delivers an unparalleled performance within the entry-level segment.
This spectacular device features an AnTuTu score of more than 200,000, in addition to a stunning design. To know more, visit: https://www.realme.com/bd/realme-c30, says a press release.  
Also, the realme C30 was made available at Daraz Flash Sale on Tuesday  at 4 PM with exciting offers. Interested customers may click this link to buy for just 9,399 Taka: https://click.daraz.com.bd/e/_6GRW1
Moreover, the device is powered by a massive 5,000mAh battery, relieving users of the worries of running out of charge. Thanks to such a battery, users can listen to audio for 102 hours, break free. On top of that, realme C30 dons an 8MP AI camera, delivering crisp photos to the photography enthusiasts. Such a spectacular set of features can be availed on realme C30, in a variant of 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM at only BDT 9,999 (VAT excluded).
realme as a brand has always prioritized the preferences of the youth. Keeping that series unhinged, realme brought the newest C30 into the market. The device has been equipped with UNISOC T612 powerful processor, catering to an AnTuTu score over 200,000. Besides, it boasts UFS 2.2 high-speed flash storage for an exceptional data transfer experience. Its 8.5mm Ultra-Slim Vertical Stripe Design truly sets it apart from other devices within the price-segment.




