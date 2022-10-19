Video
Tk 70 cashback on add money from IBBL to Nagad Islamic

Published : Wednesday, 19 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Business Desk

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) operated with Islamic rules and mobile financial service of the Post Office Nagad have come up with an exciting bonus offer for the customers.
The campaign of offering BDT 70 cashback from Islami Bank to Nagad Islamic will remain valid until October 31. A customer will receive a bonus of BDT 70 through the same account of Nagad Islamic from where 'Add Money' option is used.
The customers will be given a BDT 70 instant bonus as a gift for depositing BDT 3,000 with 'Nagad Islamic' from Islami Bank, according to the 'Add Money' offer.
The customers will be able to enjoy the offer through; Nagad Islamic' app, or by using bank-to-Nagad option via the website of the Islamic Bank or mobile app. The campaign will not be applicable for cashback if Nagad's *167# is used, says a press release.
The offer of the Nagad Islamic will be applicable to existing customers and newly registered customers of the Nagad Islamic. Besides, the customers will be able to avail of the offer only once during the campaign period.
The Nagad Islamic customers will be able to enjoy the offer instantly, subject to fulfillment of all conditions applicable to the offer. For availing of the offer, a customer's Nagad Islamic account must remain active.
The customers will be able to make 'Add Money' transactions from bank to Nagad Islamic, from any place anytime. The first bank operated as per Islamic Shariah in South and Southeast Asia, Islami Bank Bangladesh and Nagad Islamic launched this campaign taking into consideration the customers' comfort.
If any customer does not receive the instant bonus despite fulfilling all conditions applicable, Nagad Islamic will deliver the cashback within three working of the conclusion of the campaign.
About the 'Add Money' from Islami Bank to Nagad Islamic and instant bonus, member of Shariah Board of Nagad Islamic and Executive Director Aminul Haque said, "We have been providing Islamic services to the pious Muslims of the country for the past three years. We believe the bonus through the Add Money from Islami Bank to Nagad Islamic will give some support to the people during this period of price-hike."


