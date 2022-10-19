

ICMAB opens center for ESG

The main objection of ICMAB Centre for Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) is to educate members and students through various knowledge sharing program, and conduct research work on the topic.

ICMAB Past President and Council Member Md. Abdul Aziz attended the occasion as the Chief Guest while ICMAB President Md. Mamunur Rashid was present as the Guest Honor.

Dr. Syed Abdulla Al Mamun, Chief Executive Officer, BDRAL (A Dun & Bradstreet SAME Company) presented the Theme Paper in the program. Secretary A.K.M. Kamruzzaman, Management Accountant (UK) Abu Mohammud Shoyeb also spoke on the occasion.

All speakers have given emphasis on the important role of professional Cost & Management Accountants and ICMAB in expedite the ESG practices in different organizations of public and private sectors.















