Wednesday, 19 October, 2022, 5:16 PM
BGMEA, Fashion Design Council to promote khadi globally

Published : Wednesday, 19 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 308

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters (BGMEA) and the Fashion Design Council of Bangladesh (FDCB) have agreed to forge a collaboration to promote and develop high-end fashionable garments using home grown fabrics and materials.
FDCB President Maheen Khan and Vice-President Emdad Haque met with BGMEA President Faruque Hassan in Dhaka Monday.
They discussed how the BGMEA and FDCB could work together to present Bangladeshi culture and fashion globally and create a market for the country's products around the world, especially khadi, a hand-spun and woven natural fibre.
They also talked about possible avenues of collaboration to make khadi products globally acceptable in terms of design and quality by bringing diversity in innovative design and fabric development.
Both BGMEA and FDCB associations will join hands to explore the opportunity of exporting products made of khadi, a fabric that illustrates the rich heritage and culture of Bangladesh.
Faruque invited Maheen and Emdad to join the Made in Bangladesh Week which will be organised by BGMEA on 12-18 November 2022 to promote Bangladesh and its apparel industry.
He also invited them to use the weeklong event as an ideal platform to showcase khadi products to the global audience.    -UNB


