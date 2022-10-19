Stock trading witnesses mixed trend

Trading in the stock market on Tuesday saw mixed trend following a continuous decline in the previous trading day. Most companies' shares and unit prices were unchanged.

The main market index of Dhaka Stock Exchange DSEX was down by 12 points Tuesday at resting at 6400 points. Like the previous day, the DSE Sharia index increased by 6 points to 1,406 points, while the DS30 index increased by 10 points to 2,277 points.

Shares and units of 369 companies were traded on DSE. Among them, 49 prices increased, 100 prices fell and 220 remained unchanged.

A total of Tk 1, 005.95 crore shares and units were traded in DSE. Shares and units worth Tk 1,297 crore were traded in DSE on the previous day.

On the other market Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) main index CSCX is down by 24 points at 11 thousand 300 points. The CSE CASPI index decreased by 41 points to 18,854 points and CSE30 index increased by 26 points to 13,358 points.

Shares and units of 200 companies were traded on CSE. Among them, 36 posted increased, 80 decreased and 84 remained unchanged. At the end of the day, shares and units of Tk 41.65 crore were traded in CSE.

Orion Pharma has come to the top of trading in Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE). On Tuesday, 64 crore 35 lakh 30 thousand shares of the company were traded, DSE sources said. Eastern Housing is second in the transaction list. The company's shares have been traded for Tk 63.99 crore.

JMI Syringe has come to the third place exchanging shares worth Tk 62.97 crore.

Other companies in the top list of transactions include Beximco Limited, Anwar Galvanizing, Monospool Paper, JMI Hospital, Sonali Paper, Bangladesh Shipping Corporation and BBS.










