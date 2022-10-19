Video
Wednesday, 19 October, 2022
Business

To save USD, BD cancels Bollywood-star’s dance schedule

Published : Wednesday, 19 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Oct 18: The Bangladesh government denied Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi permission to perform at an event in the capital Dhaka in a bid to save dollars as part of austerity measures.
Ms Fatehi wasn't granted permission "in view of the global situation and with the aim of maintaining the foreign exchange reserves," according to a notice issued by Bangladesh's Ministry of Cultural Affairs on Monday. Ms Fatehi was scheduled to dance and hand out awards at an event organized by the Women Leadership Corporation.
The ministry referred to the central bank's restrictions on dollar payments amid dwindling foreign exchange reserves, which slipped to $36.33 billion as of Oct. 12 -- enough to cover roughly four months of imports -- from $46.13 billion a year earlier.
Ms Fatehi, who comes from a Moroccan-Canadian family, made her debut in Hindi films in 2014, according to the IMDb website.
The International Monetary Fund is preparing to send its first negotiation mission to Bangladesh later this month to open talks with the government on loans the country has sought, according to Anne-Marie Gulde-Wolf, deputy director of the Asia and Pacific Department at the IMF.    -NDTV


