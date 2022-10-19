

‘Bangladesh apparel industry holds immense growth potential’

"Bangladesh's apparel industry has immense potential for growth. We are making all-out edeavours to seize every opportunity that lies ahead where productivity enhancement is a key priority area as we are preparing for the next phase of development," he said.

The BGMEA chief was speaking at the closing ceremony of the NIPOSH (Network to Integrate Productivity and Occupational Safety and Health) as chief guest held at a city hotel on Monday.

BGMEA has established the Centre of Innovation, Efficiency and Occupation Safety and Health Improvement (OSH) at the BGMEA Complex that works on productivity improvements, Industrial Engineering, product development, industry 4.0, sustainability, lean manufacturing and Occupational Health & Safety.

The NIPOSH initiative is the first stepping stone toward our Centre of Innovation, Efficiency and OSH, he added.

UNB adds: Ambassador of Denmark to Bangladesh Winnie Estrup Petersen attended the ceremony as the guest of honor while Prof Dr Muhammad Fazli Ilahi, Vice-chancellor of Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology (AUST); Professor Peter Hasle, University of Southern Denmark, S�ren Albertsen, Sector Counsellor, Danish Embassy; Abdullah Hil Rakib, Director of BGMEA; Inamul Haq Khan (Bablu), Director of BGMEA; and S.M Khaled, Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on Industrial Engineering were present as special guests.

The NIPOSH was initiated to enhance productivity and efficiency of the RMG industry by integrating LEAN manufacturing and OSH.

The project intends to develop a network of professionals in the RMG industry and create a culture of collective consciousness and build a strong connectivity amongst the factories.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan invited the audience to the "Made in Bangladesh Week" which will be organized by BGMEA on 12-18 November in Dhaka to promote Bangladesh and the RMG industry.









