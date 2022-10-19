Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 19 October, 2022, 5:16 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

‘Bangladesh apparel industry holds immense growth potential’

Published : Wednesday, 19 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 362
Business Correspondent

‘Bangladesh apparel industry holds immense growth potential’

‘Bangladesh apparel industry holds immense growth potential’

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan has said the RMG industry is increasingly focusing on enhancing efficiency and improving productivity to become more competitive in the global market in the coming days.
"Bangladesh's apparel industry has immense potential for growth. We are making all-out edeavours to seize every opportunity that lies ahead where productivity enhancement is a key priority area as we are preparing for the next phase of development," he said.
The BGMEA chief was speaking at the closing ceremony of the NIPOSH (Network to Integrate Productivity and Occupational Safety and Health) as chief guest held at a city hotel on Monday.
BGMEA has established the Centre of Innovation, Efficiency and Occupation Safety and Health Improvement (OSH) at the BGMEA Complex that works on productivity improvements, Industrial Engineering, product development, industry 4.0, sustainability, lean manufacturing and Occupational Health & Safety.
The NIPOSH initiative is the first stepping stone toward our Centre of Innovation, Efficiency and OSH, he added.
UNB adds: Ambassador of Denmark to Bangladesh Winnie Estrup Petersen attended the ceremony as the guest of honor while Prof Dr Muhammad Fazli Ilahi, Vice-chancellor of Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology (AUST); Professor Peter Hasle, University of Southern Denmark, S�ren Albertsen, Sector Counsellor, Danish Embassy; Abdullah Hil Rakib, Director of BGMEA; Inamul Haq Khan (Bablu), Director of BGMEA; and S.M Khaled, Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on Industrial Engineering were present as special guests.
The NIPOSH was initiated to enhance productivity and efficiency of the RMG industry by integrating LEAN manufacturing and OSH.
The project intends to develop a network of professionals in the RMG industry and create a culture of collective consciousness and build a strong connectivity amongst the factories.
BGMEA President Faruque Hassan invited the audience to the "Made in Bangladesh Week" which will be organized by BGMEA on 12-18 November in Dhaka to promote Bangladesh and the RMG industry.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
IBBL holds entrepreneurship dev workshop
Citizen Bank inks deal with Asgar Ali Hospital
Credits go to all BD governments for incredible progress
Portugal bets all on renewables after abandoning coal
BB governor discusses $5.5b IMF, WB loans in Washington
‘Lower capital machinery imports to have long-run effects on exports’
Sylhet Gas Fields holds 40th AGM


Latest News
Rain washes out Bangladesh's last warm-up match
Two children drown in Lakshmipur
3 among husband get life term for killing wife in Bogura
Freedom fighters get smart ID cards, certificates in Khulna
28 held on various charges in Rajshahi
Tourist killed, 6 injured as jeep falls into ditch in Rangamati
Mallikarjun Kharge new Congress president
90 farmers given free seeds, fertilizers in Natore's Gurudaspur
GK Shamim, his mother indicted in graft case
2 shops fined for selling expired products, not keeping pricelist
Most Read News
EU faces battle to keep energy prices from tanking economy
6 killed as Russian fighter jet crashes into residential building
Death toll from Russia fighter crash into residential building rose to 13
Sri Lankan author Shehan Karunatilaka wins 2022 Booker Prize
HSC from Nov 6, coaching centers to remain closed for 42-day
Chattogram University VC Professor Dr Shireen Akhtar
Scotland stun two-time champions West Indies at T20 World Cup
France begins nationwide strike amid soaring inflation
Meeting with the visiting three-member delegation of the New Delhi-based Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)
Estonian parliament declares Russia 'a terrorist state'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft