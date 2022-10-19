South Africa’s crippling port, rail strike ends

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 17: South Africa's logistics utility Transnet said on Monday that labour unions had accepted a wage deal ending a weeks-long strike that crippled the continent's most industrialised economy.

In a statement, the state logistics firm said the United National Transport Union (UNTU), the majority union, agreed to a six percent wage hike offer, down from their demand of almost eight percent. Transnet vowed to immediately start implementing a recovery plan following the strike action, which stranded mineral and fresh fruit exports. "The company's priority in the immediate is clearing any backlogs across the port and rail system," it said.

Workers at the company, which operates the freight rail network and ports in Africa's most advanced economy, downed tools on October 6. The strike cost mining firms 815 million rand ($45 million) in exports a day, according to the Minerals Council South Africa, an industry group.

Major mineral export harbours were operating at between 12 percent and 30 percent of their daily average, the group said in a statement last week. -AFP

















