Wednesday, 19 October, 2022, 5:16 PM
Advance Search
Home Business

ILO Regional Director for Asia Pacific visits BEF Gulshan Office

Published : Wednesday, 19 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 349
Business Desk

ILO Asia Pacific Regional Director Chihoko Asada Miyakawa (3rd from left) speaking at an event at Bangladesh Employers' Federation (BEF) at Gulshan, Dhaka on Monday.

Bangladesh Employers' Federation (BEF) hosted Chihoko Asada Miyakawa, the visiting ILO Regional Director (RD) for Asia and the Pacific, at its Gulshan office on Monday. This was Asada Miyakawa's first visit to Bangladesh in the capacity of the Regional Director, says a press release.
The Regional Director (RD) was accompanied by the ILO Country Director Tuomo Poutiainen and other senior officials from ILO Dhaka office. BEF members, former Presidents, and other sectoral representatives were also present.
Led by the BEF President Mr. Ardashir Kabir, the Committee members received and welcomed the RD and her colleagues.
In his welcome speech, the BEF President highlighted how BEF and the ILO had been working together in Bangladesh on skills development, occupational safety and health, social dialogue, industrial relations, decent work, and other various areas.He pointed out Bangladesh's need to prepare its workforce for the disruptions arising out of the gradual embracing of 4IR. The President hoped that the ILO would remain by Bangladesh's side as the country pursued its goals while going through the different stages of development.He believed the new RD's guidance could take the region's as well as Bangladesh's partnership with the ILO to the next level.
The BEF Committee members presented a bouquet, crest, and gift to the RD.
The RD identified inequality to be one of the biggest developmental challenges for Asia and the Pacific. She believed the region needed to prioritize social protection,social dialogue, employment generation, decent work, and the basic protection of workers. Bangladesh needed skills development for its huge, young workforce. This required a creative approach where the ILO could also help, she said.
Bangladesh Government has been actively pursuing workers' safety, social protection, and decent work conditions during the last few decades. The country has also updated its rules and laws to make those sustainable and practical.
The parties exchanged views on ILO's support for Bangladesh's development and the need for future cooperation under the changing global scenario. The meeting ended with a call to dinner.


