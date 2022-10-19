BICM halves master’s course fees on capital market

Bangladesh Institute of Capital Market (BICM) has halved the fees for course on 'master of applied finance and capital market' in a bid to attract more people to gain financial literacy.

The BICM announced the fee cut in a press briefing at its office in the capital Monday. The national institute run by Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission train and educate people on stock market.

The master of applied finance and capital market course includes 52 credit and fees for each credit was Tk 4,000, which will be Tk 2,000 after the cut. The total course fee, including other related cost, will be now Tk 140,000, down from earlier Tk 250,000.

The duration of the programme is two years where there will be four semesters, each of six months. The course will help in creating efficient manpower for the stock market, which will be a big source of financing in the days to come, said BICM Executive President Prof Mahmuda Akter.











