BSEC sits with banks today to see why bond trading makes no headway

The capital market regulatory authority sits with commercial banks' treasury heads today (Wednesday) on treasury bonds trading which is not making headway since, according to banking sources.

Since trading of treasury bonds started on October 10, not a single bond was traded in the first day and on second day several hundred units of two types of bonds were traded as a test case.

After long efforts, trading of government treasury bonds started in the stock market. Although 250 types of treasury bonds were brought to the stock market, it is not able to have any effect on trading. There is no trading of treasury bonds (T-bonds) so far.

At this failure Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) is holding meeting with bankers related with bond trading.

According to marker insiders banks are not offloading bonds as they find there is a 2 percent circuit breaker on T-bond trading. Which means prices may increase or decrease to a maximum 2 per cent in a day.

The banking source requesting unanimity said due to this price ceiling banks are not willing to offload bonds despite its demands. Another market insider however said banks are intentionally keeping bonds without off-loading.

A senior banker while talking with the daily Observer said before transferring bonds to the beneficiary owners' accounts, permission from Bangladesh Bank is required. He said this is a long process adding that bond prices should be market oriented. It should not be controlled by regulatory body.

A member of DSE said trading of treasury bonds started in the stock market with great enthusiasm. But the required awareness among investors about treasury bonds has not been done. That is why treasury bonds are not traded in the stock market. Treasury bonds have flopped in the stock market.

He said investing in treasury bonds is less risky. The face value of the treasury bonds that have been brought to the stock market is Tk100. Profits will be given to investors based on this price. In that case it will be seen that treasury bonds are giving more profit than savings bonds. But common investors have no idea about these things.

The bonds, through which the government borrows money from people on long term basis called government bonds or treasury bonds. Currently there are 251 outstanding treasury bonds having their tenures ranging from two to 20 years.

Against such bonds the government is paying 2 per cent to 15 per cent annual interest against the face value of Tk100 apiece of the bonds through two half-yearly coupons each year. The longer the tenure the higher the interest rates are.

On the other hand the secondary market investors are pricing the bond units in a way so that their yield ranges between 5.2 per cent and 8.7 per cent.

The government currently owes Tk3.17 trillion to outstanding treasury bonds holders mostly invested by the financial services industry.










