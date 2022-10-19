Sheikh Russell’s 59th birthday observed in districts



The photos taken on Tuesday shows wreaths being placed on the portrait of Sheikh Russell on Khulna Circuit House premises in the city by West Zone Power Distribution Company Ltd (Above); and cakes being cut at Narayanganj High School and College (Middle), and at Kaptai BFIDC Model Government Primary School in Rangamati on the occasion of the 59th birthday of the youngest son of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. photoS: observer

Sheikh Russell, also the youngest brother of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was born on October 18 in 1964 at the historic Bangabandhu Bhaban in Dhanmondi Road Number 32 in Dhaka. He was brutally assassinated along with most of his family members including his father Bangabandhu on August 15, 1975, when he was a student of class four at University Laboratory School.

People across the country observed the day with various programmes including cake cutting ceremony, bringing out colourful rallies, placing wreaths on the portrait of Sheikh Russell and holding discussion meetings.

BARISHAL: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district.

Barishal Divisional administration and the district administration jointly brought out a rally from Bangabandhu Udyan at around 9am, and it ended at District Shilpakala Academy after parading the Bandar road.

Wreaths were placed on the portrait of Sheikh Russell there.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held at Shilpakala auditorium.

Barishal Divisional Commissioner Md Amin Ul Ahsan was present as the chief guest while Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jashim Uddin Haider presided over the meeting.

Barishal Range Additional DIG Dr AKM Iqbal Hossain, Additional Commissioner of Barishal Metropolitan Police Sanjay Kumar Kundu, Superintend of Police Wahidul Islam, BPM, and Additional DC (ADC) (Education and ICT) Mandib Gharai, among others, were also present at the programme.

District and Barishal City units of Awami League (AL) also observed different programmes marking the day.

BOGURA: To mark the day, the district administration placed a wreath on the portrait of Sheikh Russell on the DC office premises in the town at around 10am.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held at the Zilla Parishad auditorium at around 11am.

DC Ziaul Haque was present as the chief guest while ADC (General) Masum Ali Beg presided over the meeting.

SP Sudip Kumar Chakrabarti, Zilla Parishad Chairman Dr Moqbul Hossain, District AL President Mojibar Rahman Mojnu, its General Secretary (GS) Ragebul Ahsan Ripu and ADC (Revenue) Ujjal Kumar Ghosh, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

Various sports competition was also arranged in this connection.

GAIBANDHA: To mark the day, the district administration and Bangladesh Shishu Academy jointly organized different programmes in the town.

The programmes include bringing out a rally, placing floral wreaths on the portrait of Sheikh Russell, holding discussion meeting, offering prayers and munajat, serving improve diets to the inmates of orphanages, art and essay writing competitions for the students and prize giving ceremony.

A rally was brought out in the district town in the morning.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held at the District Shilpakala Academy auditorium.

Whip of the Jatiya Sangsad Mahabub Ara Begum Gini, MP, attended the function as the chief guest while DC Md Oliur Rahman was in the chair.

SP Muhammad Towhidul Islam, ADC (General) Sushanta Kumar Mahato, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Shah Sarwar Kabir, Gaibandha Municipality Mayor Matlubour Rahman and freedom fighter Mahmudul Haquque Shahjada, among others, were also present at the programme.

Then, a cake was cut and it was served to the participants present at the programme.

DC Oliur Rahman in his concluding speech urged the guardians to bring up their children so that the children could be the worthy citizens of the country and lead the nation properly.

Similar programmes were also held in other six upazila head quarters of the district at the initiative of the administrations concerned, AL and different socio-cultural organizations.

GAZIPUR: In this connection, different programmes were organized in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agriculture University in the district.

A rally was brought out on the campus in the morning.

A wreath was placed then on the portrait of Sheikh Russell.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held.

Vice-Chancellor of the university Professor Dr Md Giasuddin Mia was present as the chief guest while Director of Student Welfare Professor Dr Md Mahbubur Rahman presided over the meeting.

Treasurer of the university Professor Tofayel Ahmed attended the programme as special guest.

GOPALGANJ: In the morning, Tungipara Municipal authorities organised a programme at Sheikh Russell Shishu Park on this occasion.

At that time, Bagerhat-2 constituency lawmaker Sheikh Sharhan Naser Tonmoy, Upazila Parishad Chairman Solaiman Bishas, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Al Mamun, Municipal Mayor Sheikh Tojammel Hague Tutul and Upazila AL leaders placed floral wreaths on the portrait of Sheikh Russell.

JOYPURHAT: On this occasion, wreaths were placed on the portrait of Sheikh Russell at Shaheed Dt Abul Kashem Moidan in the district town at around 8:30am.

A rally was brought out from there in the morning, and it ended on the DC office premises after parading the main streets in the town.

Releasing balloons, cake cutting ceremony and a children gathering were arranged there.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held.

KHULNA: To mark the day, The district administration, AL and its associate organizations, Khulna Shishu Academy, Khulna University, Khulna University of Engineering and Technology, Mongla Port Authority and West Zone Power Distribution Company Ltd observed different programmes.

District and City Unit Muktijoddha Command, Khulna Divisional Commissioner Md Zillur Rahman Chowdhury, Khulna City Corporation (KCC), Khulna Metropolitan Police, Khulna Range DIG of Police, Khulna District administration, Departments of different GO-NGO, educational institutions and other organizations pay homage to the portrait of Sheikh Russell on the DC office premises.

Earlier, a colourful rally brought out from City's Shaheed Hadis Park, and it ended at the Circuit House after parading the main streets in the city.

Holding a discussion, cake cutting, cultural programme participated by children and prize giving ceremony were also held at Shilpakala Academy.

Khulna Divisional Commissioner Md Zillur Rahman Chowdhury addressed the discussion meeting as the chief guest with DC Md Moniruzzaman Talukder in the chair.

KCC administration led by its Acting Mayor Aminul Islam Munna also paid homage to Sheikh Russell on the Circuit House premises. A discussion meeting, cake cutting, art and essay writing competition and prize giving ceremony were held there.

A video documentary on life and sketch of Sheikh Russell, titled as 'Ekty Swapner Naam Sheikh Russell', was screened at different places including Shaheed Hadis Park and Railway Station marking the day.

Besides, doa mahfil and special prayers were offered in all the religious institutions.

Improved diet was also served to the orphans.

KISHOREGANJ: The district administration, District AL and various organizations placed wreaths on the portrait of Sheikh Russell in the town on this occasion.

A colourful rally was brought out from the Kishoreganj Old Stadium, and it ended at Kishoreganj Collectorate office after parading the main streets in the town.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held.

Dr Syeda Zakia Nur Lipi, MP, attended the meeting as the chief guest while DC Mohammad Shamim Alam was in the chair.

SP Mohammad Rasel Sheikh was present at the programmes as special guest.

District AL GS Advocate MA Afzol, Civil Surgeon Dr Saiful Islam and Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Mamun Al Masud Khan, among others, were also present at that time.

NOAKHALI: Noakhali Municipal authorities undertook various programmes including discussion meeting, cake cutting, bringing out rally and offering prayer in the town on this occasion.

Noakhali Municipality Mayor Shahid Ullah Khan Sohel was present there as the chief guest.

PATUAKHALI: The district administration observed the day by placing wreaths on the portrait of Sheikh Russell along with a discussion meeting, competition and prize giving, and cake cutting.

A discussion meeting was held on this occasion.

DC Mohammad Kamal Hossain was present as the chief guest while ADC (Education and ICT) Sheikh Abdullah Sadid presided over the meeting.

SP Md Saidul Islam, District AL President FF Alhaj Kazi Alamgir, its GS FF VP Abdul Mannan, Patuakhali Municipality Mayor Mahiuddin Ahmed, and Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Advocate Golam Sarwar, among others were also present at that time.

RANGAMATI: To mark the day, a discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference room in the morning.

Dipankar Talukdar, MP, was present as the chief guest while DC Mohammad Mizanur Rahman presided over the meeting.

Chairman of Chattogram Hill Tracts Development Board Nikhil Kumar Chakma, SP Mir Abu Tauhid and Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Shahiduzzaman Mohsin Roman, among others, were also present there.

Earlier, a rally was brought out from Happyr Mor, and it ended on the DC office premises after parading the main streets in the town.

Wreaths were placed on the portrait of Sheikh Russell there.

Our Kaptai Correspondent added that different programmes were also organized in Kaptai BFIDC Model Government Primary School on the day.

A cake cutting ceremony and a discussion meeting was held in the morning.

Kaptai Press Club President Md Kabir Hossain was present there as the chief guest while Head Teacher of the school Md Yusuf Mia was in the chair.

Assistant Teacher of the school Anny Marma conducted the programme.

RAJSHAHI: To mark the day, different programmes were organized in the district.

Rajshahi University observed the day by bringing out rally, cutting a birthday cake, holding discussion meeting, arranging tree plantation, painting and essay writing competition on the campus.

After a joy procession encircled the campus, the university administration cut a birthday cake and laid a wreath on the portrait of Sheikh Russell at Sheikh Russell School.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held at Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Senate Building at around 11:30 am.

RU VC Professor Golam Sabbir Sattar spoke as the chief guest.

After the meeting, the VC awarded the winner of painting and writing competitions.

The programme ended with a cultural function.

On the other hand, Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) also observed the day in a befitting manner.

On the occasion, various programmes were held on the university campus.

VC (Additional charge) of the university Professor Dr Md Sajjad Hossain planted a tree in a place adjacent to the administrative building.

A special prayer was also offered at the central Jame Masjid of the university asking for the forgiveness of the souls of all the martyrs. Senior Pesh Imam of RUET Central Jame Masjid Nazmul Alam lead the prayer.

Registrar (Acting) of the university Professor Md Salim Hossain, Director of Student Welfare Professor Dr Md Rabiul Awal, Director of Planning and Development Professor Dr Mia Md Jaglul Sadat, ECE Department Head Professor Dr Md Shahidul Islam, Professor of Civil Engineering Department Md Abdul Alim and Comptroller Nazimuddin Ahmed, among others, were also present at the programme.

SIRAJGANJ: To mark the day, the district administration organized a discussion meeting at Sirajganj Officers' Club in the town in the morning.

Dr Habibe Millat, MP, was present as the chief guest while Sirajganj DC Dr Faruque Ahmed presided over the meeting.

Besides, prizes were distributed among the winners of 