Four ‘commit suicide’ in 3 dists

Four people including two females have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Chattogram, Noakhali and Dinajpur, in three days.

CHATTOGRAM: A man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Hathazari Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Mosharaf Hossain, 45, a resident of Paharika Housing Society in the upazila.

According to local sources, Mosharaf committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan of his room at around 9 am.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

NOAKHALI: Two people including a female SSC examinee have reportedly committed suicide in separate incidents in Subarnachar and Sadar upazilas of the district on Saturday.

A man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Subarnachar Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Jasim Uddin, 35, son of Md Nur Karim Bahar, a resident of Dakshin Charmasjid Village under No. 2 Charbata Union in the upazila. He was an auto-rickshaw driver by profession.

Police and local sources said Jashim had been suffering from stomach disease for long.

He hanged himself from a branch of a tree nearby the house at around 9pm as Jashim could not bear the pain.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Char Jabbar Police Station (PS) Deb Priyo Das confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

Earlier, an SSC examinee has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Noakhali Municipality in the evening.

The deceased was identified as Rabina Akhter Mim, 16, daughter of expatriate Abdur Rahim of Ward No. 2 Laxminarayan Mohalla under Noakhali Municipality. She participated in the SSC examination from MA Rashid High School in the area this year.

Police and local sources said Rabina along with her another sister and an aunt lived in a rented house in the area.

However, she hanged herself with a scarf from the ceiling of her room in the rented house at around 6pm.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The reason behind her committing suicide could not be known immediately.

DINAJPUR: A young woman has allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Rokaia Sultana, 25, daughter of Wahed Ali, a resident of Burabandar Village under Shibnagar Union in the upazila.

According to local sources, Rokaia hanged herself from the ceiling fan of her room in the house at around 1 pm.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her, but she died on the way to a local hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



















