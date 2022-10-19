Video
Home Countryside

Youth gets life term in rape case

Published : Wednesday, 19 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 299
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Oct 18: A court in the district on Monday sentenced a young man to life-term of imprisonment in an attempted rape case in Puthia Upazila in 2017.
Rajshahi Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-2 Judge Md Hasanuzzaman pronounced the verdict in the afternoon.
The condemned convict is Mamunur Rashid, 25, a resident of Dhopapara Village in the upazila.
Nasreen Akter Nipa, public prosecutor of the court, confirmed the      matter.
According to the prosecution, Mamun was detained by locals while attempting to rape the three-year-old child in Puthia Upazila in 2017.
Later on, a case was filed by the victim's father with Puthia Police Station accusing Mamun in this regard.
Police, later, submitted a charge-sheet to the court after investigation.


