Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 19 October, 2022, 5:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Thrust on ensuring perfect standardisation of consumer products

Published : Wednesday, 19 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 304
Our Correspondent

Khulna Divisional Commissioner Md Zillur Rahman Chowdhury, as the chief guest, speaking at a discussion at the BSTI office in the city on Monday to mark the 53rd World Standard Day-2021.

Khulna Divisional Commissioner Md Zillur Rahman Chowdhury, as the chief guest, speaking at a discussion at the BSTI office in the city on Monday to mark the 53rd World Standard Day-2021.

KHULNA, Oct 18: Speakers at a discussion meeting here on Monday unequivocally called for giving utmost emphases on following precise standard in manufacturing products and providing services to achieve consumer satisfaction and attain desired success in business.
They viewed substandard and adulterated consumer items always pose serious threat to the public health as well the entire society. So, there is no alternative to ensuring total quality of the products.
Regional Officer of Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) organized the discussion at the BSTI office in the city to mark the 53rd World Standard Day-2021.
Khulna Divisional Commissioner Md Zillur Rahman Chowdhury addressed the meeting as the chief guest with Engineer Md Selim Reza, regional director of BSTI, in the chair.
Additional Deputy Police Commissioner of KMP Md Sazid Hossain, Assistant Professor of Environment Science Discipline of Khulna University Sadia Islam Mou and General Secretary of Consumers' Association of Khulna M Nazmul Azam Devid, also spoke as special guests.
During his inaugural speech, Eng Md Selim Reza, director of BSTI, narrated the significance of the day alongside highlighting aspects of standardisation of the consumer products.
Chief Guest Zillur Rahman Chowdhury suggested improving the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of their operations, complying with legislative and regulatory requirements, safeguarding health and protecting the environment.
He called upon BSTI to intensify its market inspection and monitoring
activities to tackle adulteration and stop the marketing of fake and
substandard products.
Besides, standards also provide a platform for the dissemination of technological innovations. "Development cannot be attained, and confidence can never be created without standard as well as International Standard", he added.






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sheikh Russell’s 59th birthday observed in districts
Four ‘commit suicide’ in 3 dists
Youth gets life term in rape case
Thrust on ensuring perfect standardisation of consumer products
138 mt rice allocated for 5,500 fishers in Gaibandha
2 electrocuted in Jhenidah, Dinajpur
194th birthday of Pabna celebrated
A view of vote casting in Zilla Parishad election held on Monday


Latest News
Rain washes out Bangladesh-South Africa warm-up match
Two children drown in Lakshmipur
3 among husband get life term for killing wife in Bogura
Freedom fighters get smart ID cards, certificates in Khulna
28 held on various charges in Rajshahi
Tourist killed, 6 injured as jeep falls into ditch in Rangamati
Mallikarjun Kharge new Congress president
90 farmers given free seeds, fertilizers in Natore's Gurudaspur
GK Shamim, his mother indicted in graft case
2 shops fined for selling expired products, not keeping pricelist
Most Read News
EU faces battle to keep energy prices from tanking economy
6 killed as Russian fighter jet crashes into residential building
Death toll from Russia fighter crash into residential building rose to 13
Sri Lankan author Shehan Karunatilaka wins 2022 Booker Prize
HSC from Nov 6, coaching centers to remain closed for 42-day
Chattogram University VC Professor Dr Shireen Akhtar
Scotland stun two-time champions West Indies at T20 World Cup
France begins nationwide strike amid soaring inflation
Meeting with the visiting three-member delegation of the New Delhi-based Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)
Estonian parliament declares Russia 'a terrorist state'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft