Thrust on ensuring perfect standardisation of consumer products

KHULNA, Oct 18: Speakers at a discussion meeting here on Monday unequivocally called for giving utmost emphases on following precise standard in manufacturing products and providing services to achieve consumer satisfaction and attain desired success in business.They viewed substandard and adulterated consumer items always pose serious threat to the public health as well the entire society. So, there is no alternative to ensuring total quality of the products.Regional Officer of Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) organized the discussion at the BSTI office in the city to mark the 53rd World Standard Day-2021.Khulna Divisional Commissioner Md Zillur Rahman Chowdhury addressed the meeting as the chief guest with Engineer Md Selim Reza, regional director of BSTI, in the chair.Additional Deputy Police Commissioner of KMP Md Sazid Hossain, Assistant Professor of Environment Science Discipline of Khulna University Sadia Islam Mou and General Secretary of Consumers' Association of Khulna M Nazmul Azam Devid, also spoke as special guests.During his inaugural speech, Eng Md Selim Reza, director of BSTI, narrated the significance of the day alongside highlighting aspects of standardisation of the consumer products.Chief Guest Zillur Rahman Chowdhury suggested improving the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of their operations, complying with legislative and regulatory requirements, safeguarding health and protecting the environment.He called upon BSTI to intensify its market inspection and monitoringactivities to tackle adulteration and stop the marketing of fake andsubstandard products.Besides, standards also provide a platform for the dissemination of technological innovations. "Development cannot be attained, and confidence can never be created without standard as well as International Standard", he added.