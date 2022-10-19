'Let's defeat terrorism worldwide': Modi's call at Interpol general assembly

NEW DELHI, Oct 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the 90th Interpol general assembly at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, attended by delegations from 195 member countries comprising ministers, police chiefs of countries, heads of national central bureaus and senior police officers.

"Time to look ahead and also look at the past. Our Vedas say let noble thoughts come from all directions and India believes in global cooperation," Modi said at the inauguration of the Interpol general assembly.

The general assembly is being held from October 18 to 21 in New Delhi.

"Interpol is approaching a historic milestone. In 2023, it will celebrate its 100 years. This is a call for universal cooperation to make the world a better place. India is one of the top contributors towards UN Peacekeeping Operations," Modi said.

"When nations and societies are becoming inward-looking, India calls for greater world cooperation When threats are global, the response can't be local. It's high time, the world should come together to defeat these threats," Modi said.

"There is a need to develop international strategies to defeat terrorism worldwide," Modi added.

Modi said Interpol can help control proceeds of crimes generated through organised crimes and corruption from being misused by speeding up the process to issue red notices against fugitives.

