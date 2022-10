Activists of Just Stop Oil climate campaign group hold a banner











Activists of Just Stop Oil climate campaign group hold a banner at Barons Court in west London as they block the A4 as part of a series of actions on October 18. Just Stop Oil has stepped up its campaign since the new UK government of Prime Minister Liz Truss vowed to allow new drilling for offshore fossil fuels, to counter a surge in energy prices triggered by Russia's war in Ukraine. photo : AFP