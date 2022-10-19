Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 19 October, 2022, 5:14 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Nord Stream probe 'tailored' against Russia: Kremlin

Published : Wednesday, 19 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 307

MOSCOW, Oct 18: The Kremlin said Tuesday that the investigation into the explosions that tore through the Nord Stream gas pipelines was being 'tailored' to place the blame on Russia.
Explosions in early September sent natural gas bubbling up from the pipelines on the floor of the Baltic Sea to the surface in a major environmental disaster that further ratcheted up geopolitical tensions over energy supplies.
"From statements we hear from Germany, France and Denmark, this investigation is being a priori tailored to place blame on Russia. This is absurd," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Moscow has accused Western countries of being behind the explosions of the pipelines, built to carry Russian gas to Germany, while Ukraine has said Russia was responsible.
"Russia would not blow up its own pipeline," Peskov said.
"We can only express regret that this entire investigation is taking place in a very, very closed setting ... without the participation of the Russian side, which is a co-owner of this pipeline," he added.
Moscow earlier expressed "bewilderment" over its exclusion from an investigation into the incident and opened its own probe.  
"We do not have the opportunity to conduct our own investigation on the spot," Peskov said Tuesday, but investigators from Russia's secret services "are doing their job".
Denmark said last week its investigation, which it is carrying out with Sweden and Germany, was "progressing well".     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
'Let's defeat terrorism worldwide': Modi's call at Interpol general assembly
US warns of sanctions over Iran drone ties after Kyiv strikes
Local govt polls in Karachi postponed
Activists of Just Stop Oil climate campaign group hold a banner
US says 'confident' Pakistan can secure nukes after Biden uproar
Nord Stream probe 'tailored' against Russia: Kremlin
China sees 'much faster timeline' on taking Taiwan, Blinken warns
Protesters hold a sign reading 'If we stop, the world stops' during a demonstration


Latest News
Rain washes out Bangladesh-South Africa warm-up match
Two children drown in Lakshmipur
3 among husband get life term for killing wife in Bogura
Freedom fighters get smart ID cards, certificates in Khulna
28 held on various charges in Rajshahi
Tourist killed, 6 injured as jeep falls into ditch in Rangamati
Mallikarjun Kharge new Congress president
90 farmers given free seeds, fertilizers in Natore's Gurudaspur
GK Shamim, his mother indicted in graft case
2 shops fined for selling expired products, not keeping pricelist
Most Read News
EU faces battle to keep energy prices from tanking economy
6 killed as Russian fighter jet crashes into residential building
Death toll from Russia fighter crash into residential building rose to 13
Sri Lankan author Shehan Karunatilaka wins 2022 Booker Prize
HSC from Nov 6, coaching centers to remain closed for 42-day
Chattogram University VC Professor Dr Shireen Akhtar
Scotland stun two-time champions West Indies at T20 World Cup
France begins nationwide strike amid soaring inflation
Meeting with the visiting three-member delegation of the New Delhi-based Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)
Estonian parliament declares Russia 'a terrorist state'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft