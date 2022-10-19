

Protesters hold a sign reading 'If we stop, the world stops' during a demonstration in Rennes, western France on October 18 after the CGT and FO trade unions called for a nationwide strike calling for higher salaries, and against the government's requisitioning of fuel refineries to force some strikers back into opening fuel depots. France was preparing for a day of major disruptions on October 18 after unions called a nationwide transport strike as they remain in deadlock with the government over walkouts at oil depots that have sparked fuel shortages. The move comes after workers at several refineries and depots operated by energy giant TotalEnergies voted to extend their strike action. photo : AFP