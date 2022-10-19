Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 19 October, 2022, 5:14 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Protesters hold a sign reading 'If we stop, the world stops' during a demonstration

Published : Wednesday, 19 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 342

Protesters hold a sign reading 'If we stop, the world stops' during a demonstration

Protesters hold a sign reading 'If we stop, the world stops' during a demonstration

Protesters hold a sign reading 'If we stop, the world stops' during a demonstration in Rennes, western France on October 18 after the CGT and FO trade unions called for a nationwide strike calling for higher salaries, and against the government's requisitioning of fuel refineries to force some strikers back into opening fuel depots. France was preparing for a day of major disruptions on October 18 after unions called a nationwide transport strike as they remain in deadlock with the government over walkouts at oil depots that have sparked fuel shortages. The move comes after workers at several refineries and depots operated by energy giant TotalEnergies voted to extend their strike action.    photo : AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
'Let's defeat terrorism worldwide': Modi's call at Interpol general assembly
US warns of sanctions over Iran drone ties after Kyiv strikes
Local govt polls in Karachi postponed
Activists of Just Stop Oil climate campaign group hold a banner
US says 'confident' Pakistan can secure nukes after Biden uproar
Nord Stream probe 'tailored' against Russia: Kremlin
China sees 'much faster timeline' on taking Taiwan, Blinken warns
Protesters hold a sign reading 'If we stop, the world stops' during a demonstration


Latest News
Rain washes out Bangladesh-South Africa warm-up match
Two children drown in Lakshmipur
3 among husband get life term for killing wife in Bogura
Freedom fighters get smart ID cards, certificates in Khulna
28 held on various charges in Rajshahi
Tourist killed, 6 injured as jeep falls into ditch in Rangamati
Mallikarjun Kharge new Congress president
90 farmers given free seeds, fertilizers in Natore's Gurudaspur
GK Shamim, his mother indicted in graft case
2 shops fined for selling expired products, not keeping pricelist
Most Read News
EU faces battle to keep energy prices from tanking economy
6 killed as Russian fighter jet crashes into residential building
Death toll from Russia fighter crash into residential building rose to 13
Sri Lankan author Shehan Karunatilaka wins 2022 Booker Prize
HSC from Nov 6, coaching centers to remain closed for 42-day
Chattogram University VC Professor Dr Shireen Akhtar
Scotland stun two-time champions West Indies at T20 World Cup
France begins nationwide strike amid soaring inflation
Meeting with the visiting three-member delegation of the New Delhi-based Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)
Estonian parliament declares Russia 'a terrorist state'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft