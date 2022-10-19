Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 19 October, 2022, 5:13 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

FIFA president vows to 'transform' Indonesian football after tragedy

Published : Wednesday, 19 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 321

JAKARTA, OCT 18: Visiting FIFA president Gianni Infantino pledged to help "reform and transform" Indonesian football on Tuesday, two weeks after the country suffered one of the worst disasters in the sport's history.
Infantino met President Joko Widodo in the capital Jakarta, a year before the Under-20 World Cup is due to be held in the Southeast Asian nation.
"We will reform and transform football in this country", Infantino said, flanked by Widodo.
His assurances came as hospital officials said a 33-year-old man had died from injuries sustained in the Kanjuruhan stadium crush, bringing the confirmed death toll to 133.
More than 40 children were among those killed in the city of Malang, East Java on October 1, in what Infantino described as "one of the darkest days for football".
After supporters invaded the pitch at the end of a league match between Arema FC and rivals Persebaya Surabaya, police fired tear gas into packed stands, sparking a stampede.
"What I can guarantee to all the people of Indonesia: FIFA is here with you, FIFA is here to stay, FIFA is here to work in a very close partnership with the government, with the Asian Football Confederation and with the federation of Indonesia," Infantino said after meeting Widodo.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
"The dream is over" says Higuain after final match
ManC stumble gives Spurs, Chelsea hope of Premier League title fight
FIFA president vows to 'transform' Indonesian football after tragedy
Xavi aiming to prevent Barca spiral as Villarreal visit
Benzema dedicates Ballon d'Or win 'to the people'
Neymar tells fraud trial he signed documents his father told him to
Binny replaces Ganguly as Indian cricket board chief
BKSP emerge champions in Sheikh Russel National Youth Archery


Latest News
Rain washes out Bangladesh-South Africa warm-up match
Two children drown in Lakshmipur
3 among husband get life term for killing wife in Bogura
Freedom fighters get smart ID cards, certificates in Khulna
28 held on various charges in Rajshahi
Tourist killed, 6 injured as jeep falls into ditch in Rangamati
Mallikarjun Kharge new Congress president
90 farmers given free seeds, fertilizers in Natore's Gurudaspur
GK Shamim, his mother indicted in graft case
2 shops fined for selling expired products, not keeping pricelist
Most Read News
EU faces battle to keep energy prices from tanking economy
6 killed as Russian fighter jet crashes into residential building
Death toll from Russia fighter crash into residential building rose to 13
Sri Lankan author Shehan Karunatilaka wins 2022 Booker Prize
HSC from Nov 6, coaching centers to remain closed for 42-day
Chattogram University VC Professor Dr Shireen Akhtar
Scotland stun two-time champions West Indies at T20 World Cup
France begins nationwide strike amid soaring inflation
Meeting with the visiting three-member delegation of the New Delhi-based Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)
Estonian parliament declares Russia 'a terrorist state'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft