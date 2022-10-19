BKSP emerge champions in Sheikh Russel National Youth Archery

Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan (BKSP) maintained their supremacy by emerging champions in the Sheikh Russel 4th Teer National Youth Archery Championship that concluded on Tuesday at Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master Stadium in Tongi.

BKSP dominate the medal tally winning a total of twenty eight medals including twelve gold, nine silver and seven bronze medals while Bangladesh Police Archery Club finished behind the BKSP with seven medals including two gold, equal number of silver and three bronze medals.

Dhaka Mariners Young's Club stands at third position in the tally winning a lone silver medal.

On the last day of the three-day meet, Mishad Prodhan of BKSP won gold in the recurve junior men's singles event beating Rahim Hossain of Bangladesh Police Archery Club by 6-2 set while promising archer Diya Siddique of BKSP bagged the gold in the recurve junior women's singles event defeating Monisha Akter Mou of Dhaka Mariners Young's Club by 6-0 set.

Abdur Rahma Alif of BKSP won gold in the recurve cadet category men's singles event after beating his teammate Sagor Islam by 7-1 set points while Fahmida Sultana Nisha of BKSP secured gold in the recurve cadet category women's singles event defeating her teammate Sumiya Akter by 6-2 set.

Nahid Biswas of Bangladesh Police Archery Club won gold in the recurve Youngstar category men's singles event beating Ahnaf Sakib of BKSP by 7-1 set while Amena Parveen Tisha of BKSP secured gold in recurve Youngstar category women's singles event beating her teammate Anondita Chakma by 6-0 set.

Bangladesh Police Archery Club won gold in the recurve junior category men's team event beating BKSP by 6-0 set while BKPS secured gold in the recurve junior category mixed team event

Bangladesh Archery Federation's (BAF) president lieutenant general Mohammad Mainul Islam (retd.) was the chief guest in the closing eremony and distributed the prizes.

A total of 128 archers from District Sports Associations (DSA), clubs services associations and Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan (BKSP) participated in three categories -- U-21 junior, U-18 cadet and U-15 Youngstar -- of the three-day meet, sponsored by City Group and organized by BAF. -BSS











