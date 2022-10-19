Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 19 October, 2022, 5:13 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

BKSP emerge champions in Sheikh Russel National Youth Archery

Published : Wednesday, 19 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 338

Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan (BKSP) maintained their supremacy by emerging champions in the Sheikh Russel 4th Teer National Youth Archery Championship that concluded on Tuesday at Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master Stadium in Tongi.
BKSP dominate the medal tally winning a total of twenty eight medals including twelve gold, nine silver and seven bronze medals while Bangladesh Police Archery Club finished behind the BKSP with seven medals including two gold, equal number of silver and three bronze medals.
Dhaka Mariners Young's Club stands at third position in the tally winning a lone silver medal.
On the last day of the three-day meet, Mishad Prodhan of BKSP won gold in the recurve junior men's singles event beating Rahim Hossain of Bangladesh Police Archery Club by 6-2 set while promising archer Diya Siddique of BKSP bagged the gold in the recurve junior women's singles event defeating Monisha Akter Mou of Dhaka Mariners Young's Club by 6-0 set.
Abdur Rahma Alif of BKSP won gold in the recurve cadet category men's singles event after beating his teammate Sagor Islam by 7-1 set points while Fahmida Sultana Nisha of BKSP secured gold in the recurve cadet category women's singles event defeating her teammate Sumiya Akter by 6-2 set.
Nahid Biswas of Bangladesh Police Archery Club won gold in the recurve Youngstar category men's singles event beating Ahnaf Sakib of BKSP by 7-1 set while Amena Parveen Tisha of BKSP secured gold in recurve Youngstar category women's singles event beating her teammate Anondita Chakma by 6-0 set.
Bangladesh Police Archery Club won gold in the recurve junior category men's team event beating BKSP by 6-0 set while BKPS secured gold in the recurve junior category mixed team event
While BKSP bagged the gold in the recurve junior category mixed team event beating Bangladesh Air Force by 6-0 set points.
Bangladesh Archery Federation's (BAF) president lieutenant general Mohammad Mainul Islam (retd.) was the chief guest in the closing eremony and distributed the prizes.
A total of 128 archers from District Sports Associations (DSA), clubs services associations and Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan (BKSP) participated in three categories -- U-21 junior, U-18 cadet and U-15 Youngstar -- of the three-day meet, sponsored by City Group and organized by BAF.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
"The dream is over" says Higuain after final match
ManC stumble gives Spurs, Chelsea hope of Premier League title fight
FIFA president vows to 'transform' Indonesian football after tragedy
Xavi aiming to prevent Barca spiral as Villarreal visit
Benzema dedicates Ballon d'Or win 'to the people'
Neymar tells fraud trial he signed documents his father told him to
Binny replaces Ganguly as Indian cricket board chief
BKSP emerge champions in Sheikh Russel National Youth Archery


Latest News
Two children drown in Lakshmipur
3 among husband get life term for killing wife in Bogura
Freedom fighters get smart ID cards, certificates in Khulna
28 held on various charges in Rajshahi
Tourist killed, 6 injured as jeep falls into ditch in Rangamati
Mallikarjun Kharge new Congress president
90 farmers given free seeds, fertilizers in Natore's Gurudaspur
GK Shamim, his mother indicted in graft case
2 shops fined for selling expired products, not keeping pricelist
Vessel departs from Ctg port carrying Indian transit containers
Most Read News
EU faces battle to keep energy prices from tanking economy
6 killed as Russian fighter jet crashes into residential building
Death toll from Russia fighter crash into residential building rose to 13
Sri Lankan author Shehan Karunatilaka wins 2022 Booker Prize
HSC from Nov 6, coaching centers to remain closed for 42-day
Chattogram University VC Professor Dr Shireen Akhtar
Scotland stun two-time champions West Indies at T20 World Cup
France begins nationwide strike amid soaring inflation
Meeting with the visiting three-member delegation of the New Delhi-based Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)
Estonian parliament declares Russia 'a terrorist state'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft