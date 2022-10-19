Jatrabari, Mugda and Badda win Tuesday matches

Jatrabari Krira Chakra, Koshaituli Somaj Kollayan Parishad and Badda Jagoroni Sangsad won their individual matches in the Bashundhara Group Senior Division Football League 2021-22 on Tuesday in Dhaka.

Jatrabari Krira Chakra celebrated a 5-1 win over Nawabpur Krira Chakra in the first match. Belal Ahmed, Torikul Islam, Somor Joy and Irfan Hossain scored for the winners while Zakir Hossain scored a solace for the losers.

Somaj Kollayan and Krira Sangsad Mugda won over Koshaituli Somaj Kollayan Parishad in a 2-1 match where Munna Biswas and Golam Sarwar netted one each for the Mugda team. Elias netted one for the Koshaituli boys.

Badda Jagoroni Sangsad found a 2-0 win against Bashabo Torun Sangha as Shamim Ahmed and Azizur Rahman scored one each for the winning team.













