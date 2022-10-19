Rajshahi district earn emphatic win in National Youth Hockey

Rajshahi District registered an overwhelming 6-0 goal victory over Naogaon district when the Joypurhat venue's match of the Al Arafah Islami Bank National Youth Hockey was inaugurated on Tuesday at Sugar Mill ground in Joypurhat.

Joypurhat district's deputy commissioner Shoriful Islam formally inaugurated the match as the chief guest.

District's police super Noore Alom and Zila Parisad administrator Arifur Rahman Rocket were present there as the special guests.

Joypurhat District Sports Association (DSA), general secretary Mahbub Morshedul Alom Labu, Bangladesh Hockey Federation's (BHF) vice president Sajed AA Adel, BHF's acting general secretary Mohammad Yousuf, BHF's treasurer Mohammad Humayun, BHF's member and tournament committee's general secretary Khaja Taher Lotif Munna and officials of Joypurhat DSAs were present, among others, in the opening ceremony. -BSS













