Sk Russel KC observes Sk Russel's birthday

Sheikh Russell Krira Chakra Limited on Tuesday celebrated the 59th birthday of Sheikh Russell, the youngest son of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman who was assassinated brutally in 1975 along with Bangabandhu and family members. His birthday was celebrated by placing wreaths on his grave. The officials of Sheikh Russell Krira Chakra celebrated the day by cutting a cake and offering prayers for his soul on the Sheikh Russell Sports Complex premises at the Bashundhara residential area of the capital. photo: Observer DESK