Tigers take on South Africa today



Bangladesh National Cricket Team's practice session at the Allan Border Field.. photo: BCB

Shakib Al Hasan led side conceded a massive 62-run defeat against Afghanistan in their first warm-up match as all of their batters displayed below par their standard with the bat and ball. Mustafizur Rahman continued his poor impression with the ball and remained wicketless spending 30 runs while Shakib got couple of wickets but conceded 46 runs from his four overs.

Chasing 161-run target, they were able to manage 98 runs and lost nine wickets. None of the Bangladeshi whiffers could reach on 30 and number-8 batter Mosaddek Hossain was the leading scorer with 29 runs. Soumya Sarkar and Shakib got out just after opening the accounts while Afif Hossain and Yasir Ali departed for respectively golden ducks.

Bangladesh think tank should bring a full stop for Najmul Hossain Shanto, who is the shakiest and always brings early disaster for the team and bring Liton Das back. Soumya should set to open with Miraz and Liton should bat at three. Shakib, Afif, Rabbi, Nurul Hasan Sohan and Mosaddek are the next auto choices.

Mustafiz should be and can be replaced by Shoriful Islam.

South Africa on the contrary, are flying high after beating New Zealand by nine wickets in their earlier warm-up match. They dominated with both the bat and ball. They are possibly going to bring few changes today to experiment with their side benches.

Shakib and Co. however, are going to play in Group-2 of the Super-12 stage, where they will engage with India, Pakistan, South Africa and two teams from 1st round matches started on Sunday.

The Men in red and Green will play their first match in the main event on October 24 against Group-A runner of the 1st round matches at Bellerive Oval, Hobart and will take on South Africa in their following match on October 27 at Sydney Cricket Ground followed by the match against Group-B champions on October 30 at the Gabba.

Tigers will engage with two archrivals India and Pakistan on November 2 and November 6 respectively. Adelaide Oval will host both the matches.











