Tuesday, 18 October, 2022, 10:01 AM
Brunei Sultan leaves Dhaka

Published : Tuesday, 18 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Diplomatic Correspondent

Sultan of Brunei Darussalam Haji Hassanal Bolkiah left Dhaka wrapping his maiden visit to Bangladesh by a special VVIP flight on Monday morning.
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen saw him off at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.
The two countries signed four bilateral cooperation documents including a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on energy cooperation after his official talks with the Prime Minister on Sunday.
Foreign Minister handed over an album to the Sultan containing photos of his two-day state visit that ended Sunday evening.
 The Sultan arrived here on Saturday afternoon and held meetings with
President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday and Sunday respectively.


