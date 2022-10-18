Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 18 October, 2022, 10:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Dengue: Record 857 patients hospitalised

Published : Tuesday, 18 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 181

Two more dengue patients died in 24 hours till Monday morning, raising this year's death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 96.
During this period, 857 more patients were hospitalised with viral fever as cases keep rising, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Of the latest deaths, one was reported from Dhaka division and another from Khulna division.
The dengue death toll in Dhaka division stands at 54, in Chattogram division it remained static at 34, in Barishal division at five and in Mymensingh division
at 1.
Of the new patients, 523 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 334 outside it.
A total of 3,004 dengue patients, including 2,015 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.
The Directorate has recorded 26,038 dengue cases and 22,938 recoveries so far this year.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Congress presidential election: Voting ends, results to be declared tomorrow
Imran wins big in Pak by-elections
China's Xi doubles down in triumphalist Congress speech
New Visa Centre initiated by two Saudis trying to get embassy permits
Covid-19 vaccination of children aged 5-11 is on in the city
Revenue collection drops by 13pc in Q1 of FY23
Brunei Sultan leaves Dhaka
Dengue: Record 857 patients hospitalised


Latest News
6 killed as Russian fighter jet crashes into residential building
PM pays homage to Aug 15 martyrs at Banani graveyard
Benzema wins Ballon d'Or award for best player in the world
US, UK to boost cooperation on sanctions against Russia
5 SAFF champion girls receive grand reception in Khagrachari
BNP aims to create chaos in country: Hasan
President, PM pay homage to Sheikh Russel on his 59th birthday
Pioneer of ORS Dr Dilip Mahalanabis dies in Kolkata
Girl gang raped after being sedated in Demra
Belarus set to host 9,000 Russian troops
Most Read News
US, UK to boost cooperation on sanctions against Russia
UK lawmakers will try to oust PM Truss this week
Upcoming global recession and cautionary measures
Info Secy Mokbul sent on forced retirement
Unrest in Rakhine poses threats to the Indo-Pacific region
Six arrested for attacking police vehicle in Sirajganj
Mystic poet Lalon
BSMMU brought out a procession to celebrate World Lungs Day
BGB recovers four gold bars from Satkhira
Xi Jinping is stronger than ever, but China's future is uncertain
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft