Dengue: Record 857 patients hospitalised

Two more dengue patients died in 24 hours till Monday morning, raising this year's death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 96.

During this period, 857 more patients were hospitalised with viral fever as cases keep rising, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the latest deaths, one was reported from Dhaka division and another from Khulna division.

The dengue death toll in Dhaka division stands at 54, in Chattogram division it remained static at 34, in Barishal division at five and in Mymensingh division

at 1.

Of the new patients, 523 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 334 outside it.

A total of 3,004 dengue patients, including 2,015 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

The Directorate has recorded 26,038 dengue cases and 22,938 recoveries so far this year. -UNB













