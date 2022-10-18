CCTV cameras to ensure free, fair polls: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal said on Monday that the use of Close Circuit TV (CCTV) cameras at polling centres would play an important role in ensuring free and fair elections.

Zilla Parishad elections over, he said at a press conference at his office that the polls were held in a peaceful manner.

He said that as all the voters were educated and conscious there was no unexpected incident.

From the beginning of voting polling centres were monitored, but for the voters, no intruders could enter into polling booths, he said.

"So far we found no irregularities. I am satisfied with the election environment," he said.

"The use of CCTV Cameras at polling centres is a new experience for us. We hope these devices will help us to hold free and fair elections in future," he said.

He said that voting in Gaibandha-5 by-poll was suspended due to irregularities found on CCTV cameras.

He said that suspension of voting sent a clear message that if the Election Commission finds irregularities, voting would be suspended.

"I think the CCTV cameras created a positive impact," he said.

"Decision on Gaibandha-5 by-poll will be taken after seeing the report of the probe committee," he said.

He made no comments about the 26 upazila chairmen who were elected without any contest.















