

Sheikh Russell Day today

Sheikh Russell, also the youngest brother of Prime

Minister Sheikh Hasina, was born on October 18 in 1964 at the historic Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi-32 in the capital.

He was brutally assassinated along with most of his family members, including his father Bangabandhu, on August 15, 1975 when he was a student of class four at University Laboratory School.

The Cabinet Division last year declared October 18, the birthday of Sheikh Russel, as Sheikh Russel Day under the category "Ka".

To mark the day, government bodies, ruling Awami League (AL) and its associate bodies, and different socio-cultural organizations will observe various programmes at national and international levels.

According AL office, Awami League leaders and activists will place wreaths at the graves of Sheikh Russel and other martyrs of August 15, 1975 carnage at Banani graveyard here at 9:00am. Fateha, milad and doa mahfil will also be offered there.

The day will also be observed at Bangladesh missions abroad while different dailies will publish supplements highlighting the significance of the day.

The main theme of the day has been selected like "Sheikh Russel is a symbol of innocence, farfetched, lively and fearless".

Correction: In our yesterday's issue Sheikh Russell's date of birth was published as Oct 17. We regret the inadvertent error.













