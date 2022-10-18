Govt for inclusion of DCs in univ syndicates, medical college committees

The government has taken a move to include Deputy Commissioners in the syndicates of public and private universities and managing committees of medical college hospitals.

The government took the move following demands raised by DCs at their conference.

The Department of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) of the Ministry of Education has in a letter requested the University Grants Commission (UGC) to implement this idea.

A senior UGC official told reporters on Sunday, "The UGC has received a letter from the Ministry of Education to appoint Deputy Commissioners in the syndicates of universities."

But the UGC feels that it would not be possible to implement it under the existing law.

The UGC Act stipulates, members of the Syndicate shall be government officials of at least the rank of Joint Secretary.

But DCs are of Deputy Secretary rank.

UGC Secretary Dr Ferdous Zaman said, "The law of 57 government universities of the country does not allow anyone below the rank of joint secretary to be a member of the syndicate. However, if the DCs are to be included in the syndicate, the change in the law should be made first by the government.

The number of autonomous and public universities in the country is 53 and there are 109 private universities.

There are 110 medical colleges, of which 37 are run by the government and 73 are private.

Department Secondary and Higher Education, Additional Secretary, Abu Yusuf Miah said, "The matter is still at an early stage. It is not possible to say anything now.

An official of the Ministry of Education said that at e DCs' conference, the DCs said that they cannot play any role in solving any unpleasant situation in the universities in outlying districts.

The DCs highlighted also said that vice-chancellors of some universities were appointed irregularly due to corruption and nepotism.

Experts are opposing the move.

Swadhinata Chikitshak Parishad (SWACHIP), President, Dr M Iqbal Arslan said, 'There was a need to involve physicians in syndicates and medical college administration.

Instead, he said that involvement of businessmen with medical college administration was bound to ill destroy medical colleges.

When asked, former UGC Chairman Prof Abdul Mannan said, 'This move is completely unexpected. The initiative to include anyone except academicians and teachers in the university syndicate cannot bring good results.

He said that the Qudrat-E-Khuda Education Commission stipulates that universities should be run by teachers.

He asked, "Why bureaucrats should be installed everywhere?"

He said, "This will destroy universities."











