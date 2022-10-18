

Cultivate all fallow lands, avert food crisis, urges PM

"You will have to stop wasting food. You should try to produce your own foods on your own. If we all work together, Bangladesh will face no effect (of the global food crisis). It's my firm belief," she said.

The premier was addressing a programme held at the city's Osmani Memorial Auditorium on the occasion of the World Food Day 2022. She joined the event through a virtual platform from her official residence Ganabhaban.

Hasina asked all to bring their fellow lands under cultivation. "I would like to request not to waste any food, and increase food production. Bring whatever you have lands under cultivation. We're getting signs of a global food crisis. Protect Bangladesh from the looming disaster,"

she said.

She said her government has been working to ensure nutritious, balanced and safe foods in Bangladesh. Since the demand for such foods is growing in the world, Bangladesh can be benefited, raising the production of the foods and thus make a huge contribution to its economy, she said.

"So, I would like to request to all to be sincere in producing safe foods and meeting the demand for nutritious foods," said the prime minister.

She informed that the government has already allocated 5 acres of land in Purbachal on the outskirts of the capital for the establishment of the head office of the Safe Food Authority and the establishment of the central laboratory and divisional laboratory.

The government has also a plan to set up eight reference laboratories in eight divisions, she said adding that a Safe Food Authority hotline has been launched.

With an objective to boost the export of agricultural products, work on formulation of 'Good Agriculture Practice (GAP)' is going on, said the premier.

Noting that the government is putting importance on the agro-processing industry, she asked all to take steps for the development of the industry to boost the export of the processed goods alongside meeting the local demand.

She said the Russia-Ukraine war, sanctions and counter-sanctions made the transportation cost of fertilizers and foods very expensive in the world. Many developed countries are also struggling to face the crisis, she said.

"So, we've to make our arrangements (grow foods) on our own," she said, adding that it is essential to ensure food security in the country.

"Today, we've been able to raise the production of all sorts of foods," she said.

The PM said the researchers are now developing many salinity-tolerant, drought-tolerant, flood-tolerant and high-yielding crop varieties and different technologies in the agriculture sector. "We're now getting the results from the agro-researches which are being conducted," she said.

Hasina said once there were many fallow lands in the country, but her government has been able to bring many lands --some 80,000 hectares -- under cultivation.

She said her government provided agricultural input assistance cards to about two crore farmers. Now the farmer can receive the subsidy directly by opening a bank account at the cost of Tk 10.

To exchange information with the farmers, the government opened different channels including 'Krishi Batayan,' Krishak Bandhu Phone Seva (3331), Krishak Janala and Krishi Call Center (16123) in line with her announcement made in the 2008 election manifesto to turn the country into Digital Bangladesh.

She said her government is putting emphasis on agricultural mechanization and the use of technology in every sector keeping the 4th industrial revolution in mind.

She said the government is working on six thematic areas to achieve agriculture, food and nutrition security. The six areas are agricultural research and development; supply of agricultural inputs; agricultural extension; efficient use of water for irrigation purposes; addressing the impacts of climate change; and Institutional capacity building and human resource development, she noted.

She said her government formulated Agricultural Extension Policy-1996 for the first time, the Agriculture Policy-1999, the 'National Agricultural Extension Policy-2020', the 'Safe Food Act, 2013,' and related regulations, formed 'Bangladesh Safe Food Authority,' and started to observe the National Safe Food Day on February 2, 2018.

This year, the international day was observed with the theme of "Leave No One behind. Better production, better nutrition, a better environment, and a better life," across the world on Sunday (October 16).

Presided over by Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder, the function was addressed by Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim, Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Agriculture Ministry Matia Chowdhury and Agriculture Secretary Sayedul Islam. -UNB











