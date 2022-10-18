Maltreatment claims life, clinic vandalised at Uttara

A patient died due to maltreatment in a clinic in the capital's Uttara.

Following the incident, agitated relatives of the victim and locals vandalised the clinic.

On Sunday evening, the incident took place at Sector 1, Uttara and the clinic name is 'Jahanara Private Clinic Limited'. The deceased was Tahura Begum (80). After getting the information, police reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

Rashed Uz Zaman Khokon, son of deceased Tahura, said that around 3pm on Sunday, my mother was taken to the Jahanara Clinic with dengue fever and breathing problem. The on duty doctor of the hospital, MN Alam, admitted her. Then, on his advice, saline was given to the patient. Saline is pushed in the wrong place. As a result, the patient died after 20 minutes pushing the saline.