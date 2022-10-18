Health Secy fears sharp rise indengue cases

Dengue patients are increasing everyday in the country. There are no empty beds in any hospital in the capital, yet new patients are coming everyday said the Secretary of the Health Services Division of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Dr Anwar Hossain Howlader.

He came up with the remark at a programme on Monday titled 'Prevention and control of Aedes mosquito-borne dengue' organized by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). Dr Howladar said, "Even if the beds are not empty in the hospitals, dengue patients are coming, but we cannot send them back. Giving them space and treatment even on the floor. Separate dengue units should be started in hospitals. Sufficient fluid should be provided. The use of mosquito nets should be made mandatory in every hospital. If the patient does not bring a mosquito net then the hospital should arrange mosquito nets."









