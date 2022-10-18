2 sent to jail

Two private university students who allegedly gang raped a five months pregnant beautician, were sent to jail by a Dhaka Court after a two day remand.

Metropolitan Magistrate Atiqul Islam passed the order on Monday.

Earlier on Friday another court placed the duo on a two day remand for questioning.

On completion of their two day remand, they were produced before the court with a prayer to keep them in jail until the investigation was completed.

Police on Wednesday night arrested the two private university students named Mohammad Riad, 24, and Yasir Hossain Siam, 23 after the victim's husband filed a case against four people with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station. The two other accused -- Jitu, 24, and Taslima, 21 - are absconding, police said.











