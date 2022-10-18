Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 18 October, 2022, 10:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

World Food Day Webinar

Healthy dietary habits can reduce hypertension-related risks:Experts

Published : Tuesday, 18 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Staff Correspondent

The risks of various non-communicable diseases including hypertensive heart disease and deaths are increasing among the population of Bangladesh due to lack of healthy eating habits.
According to the World Health Organization, unhealthy diet and physical inactivity contribute to around 30% of preventable morbidity and mortality from non communicable diseases, including morbidity and mortality due to hypertension. Public health experts and heart specialists highlighted this information at a webinar titled "Eating Habits, Hypertension and Heart Disease Risk and the Needful", organized by research and advocacy organization PROGGA (Knowledge for Progress) with support from Global Health Advocacy Incubator (GHAI) on Sunday, October 16, 2022 on the occasion of World Food Day 2022. "Leave No One Behind" is the theme for World Food Day this year.
It was informed at the webinar that one in every five adults in Bangladesh suffers from hypertension, which is very alarming. The speakers said that there is no alternative to ensuring the availability of medicines at the community clinic level to combat the prevalence of hypertension across the country and the necessary budget allocation also must be ensured in this regard.
Professor Dr Md Abdul Alim, Member (Food Industry and Production), Bangladesh Food Safety Authority, said, "Foods containing excessive amount of trans fats increase the risk of hypertension. The trans fat regulation passed by the government will be implemented within the stipulated time."
Dr Tahmina Sultana, Director of Primary Health Care (PHC) and Integrated Thana Health Complex (ITHC) at the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said that hypertension treatment is being provided in some community clinics which will be gradually spread across the country.
Shamsun Naher Nahid Mohua, Head of Nutrition at the Department of Diet and Nutrition of BIRDEM General Hospital, said that the risks of hypertension and heart disease can be reduced by avoiding foods containing excessive saturated fat, trans fat and salt.
Dr. S M Mustafa Zaman, Professor, Department of Cardiology at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) informed at the webinar that promotion of DASH diet or Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension and healthy dietary guidelines formulated by the government should be increased to control hypertension.
Muhammad Ruhul Quddus, Bangladesh Country Lead of Global Health Advocacy Incubator said that GHAI along with its partners is doing advocacy with the government to spread hypertension treatment facilities at the community clinics across the country.
Dr Farzana Akter Dorin, National Professional Officer (Policies for Prevention of NCDs), WHO Bangladesh Office, said that the World Health Organization is working to tackle the prevalence of 'silent killer' hypertension.
Bipul Biswas Apon, General Secretary, Bangladesh Food and Nutrition Association (BAFNA) and ABM Zubair, Executive Director of PROGGA were also present at the webinar as discussants. The webinar was moderated by PROGGA's Coordinator Sadia Galiba Prova. People of different professions from different regions of the country participated in the webinar.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Maltreatment claims life, clinic vandalised at Uttara
Health Secy fears sharp rise indengue cases
2 sent to jail
Healthy dietary habits can reduce hypertension-related risks:Experts
Driver, helper remanded for pushing off youth from running bus
In observance of the World Sight Day Bangladesh Optometric Society forms a human chain
Van catches fire after cylinder explodes at filling  station in Gazipur: 1 dies
Court cancels arrest warrant issued for cricketer Al-Amin


Latest News
6 killed as Russian fighter jet crashes into residential building
PM pays homage to Aug 15 martyrs at Banani graveyard
Benzema wins Ballon d'Or award for best player in the world
US, UK to boost cooperation on sanctions against Russia
5 SAFF champion girls receive grand reception in Khagrachari
BNP aims to create chaos in country: Hasan
President, PM pay homage to Sheikh Russel on his 59th birthday
Pioneer of ORS Dr Dilip Mahalanabis dies in Kolkata
Girl gang raped after being sedated in Demra
Belarus set to host 9,000 Russian troops
Most Read News
US, UK to boost cooperation on sanctions against Russia
UK lawmakers will try to oust PM Truss this week
Upcoming global recession and cautionary measures
Info Secy Mokbul sent on forced retirement
Unrest in Rakhine poses threats to the Indo-Pacific region
Six arrested for attacking police vehicle in Sirajganj
Mystic poet Lalon
BSMMU brought out a procession to celebrate World Lungs Day
BGB recovers four gold bars from Satkhira
Xi Jinping is stronger than ever, but China's future is uncertain
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft