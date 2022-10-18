

IGP off to New Delhi to attend Interpol General Assembly

The IGP is leading a four-member delegation to the four-day conference that will be held in the Indian capital during October 18-21, Md Manzur Rahman, assistant inspector general (AIG) of the media wing of Police Headquarters, said.

The general assembly is Interpol's supreme governing body, and it comprises delegates appointed by the governments of member countries. It meets once a year and takes all the major decisions affecting general policy, the resources needed for international cooperation, working methods, finances and programmes of activities. These decisions are in the form of resolutions.

This year's general assembly will be attended by delegations from 195 Interpol member countries, including ministers, police chiefs, heads of national central bureaus and senior police officers.

