Tuesday, 18 October, 2022, 10:00 AM
Home City News

IGP off to New Delhi to attend Interpol General Assembly

Published : Tuesday, 18 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdulla Al-Mamun left Dhaka for India Monday to join the 90th Interpol General Assembly.
The IGP is leading a four-member delegation to the four-day conference that will be held in the Indian capital during October 18-21, Md Manzur Rahman, assistant inspector general (AIG) of the media wing of Police Headquarters, said.
The general assembly is Interpol's supreme governing body, and it comprises delegates appointed by the governments of member countries. It meets once a year and takes all the major decisions affecting general policy, the resources needed for international cooperation, working methods, finances and programmes of activities. These decisions are in the form of resolutions.
This year's general assembly will be attended by delegations from 195 Interpol member countries, including ministers, police chiefs, heads of national central bureaus and senior police officers.
At the 90th session of the general assembly, different panels will look at topical policing initiatives, including financial crime and anti-corruption, which are at the heart of other crimes; cybercrime, which touches on many aspects of life today; crimes against children, which attack the most vulnerable in the society; new I-Familia database which uses family DNA matching to identify missing persons.    -UNB



