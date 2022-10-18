Freight transport strike in Sylhet from Oct 31

SYLHET, Oct 17: Sylhet divisional unit of Truck-Pick-up-Covered van Owners Oikkya Parishad has called for a 48-hour freight transport strike from October 31 demanding the resumption of stone extraction from quarries.

Golam Hadi Soyful, convener of Sylhet divisional unit of Truck-Pick-up-Covered van Owners Oikkya Parishad and President of Sylhet District Truck-Pick-up-Covered van Owners Association, made the announcement at a press conference held at a city hotel on Monday.

He said that about 15 lakh people are involved in the stone trade in Sylhet. They are now having a hard time due to the closure of the quarries for almost 5 years.

On October 16, the Oikya Parishad submitted a memorandum to Sylhet's divisional commissioner and district commissioner demanding the opening of the stone quarries.

"If no solution comes by October 30, a 48-hour strike will be observed from October 31 in Sylhet district and subsequently in Sylhet division by suspending all types of goods transportation. Later they will go on an indefinite strike."

Earlier, the government suspended the work of stone extraction from stone quarries to save the environment. -UNB











