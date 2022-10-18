Rohingya relocation: 963 more reach Bhasan Char

NOAKHALI, Oct 17: Another batch of 963 Rohingyas reached Bhasan Char in the fourteenth phase on Monday.

With this, the total number of Rohingya population at the Bhasan Char reached 30,079, said Lieutenant Hashem, in-charge of Bhasan Char Rohingya Camp.

The Rohingya men, women and children left Cox's Bazar for Bhasan Char in four naval ships and reached Bhasan Char around 5pm , he added.

After the Navy briefed them about life in Bhasan Char there, they were relocated to clusters 88, 89 and 90, said Nawsher.

Muhammad Imdadul Haque officer-in-charge of Bhasan Char police station said health workers conducted medical tests of the Rohingyas after they reached there. Later, the Rohingyas were transferred to their own clusters.

On March 29, a batch of 1,096 more Rohingyas was relocated to Bhasan Char in the thirteenth phase.

In addition, 306 Rohingyas who tried to go to Malaysia illegally by sea were rescued from the sea and taken to Bhasan Char.

Bangladesh is currently hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas in camps in Cox's Bazar and Bhasan Char. Most of them have come to this country since August 25, 2017. -UNB









