Tuesday, 18 October, 2022
Gazipur filling station fire death toll rises to 2       

Published : Tuesday, 18 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM

The death toll from the Gazipur filling station fire rose to two with the death of another victim at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) earlier on Monday.
The deceased was identified as covered van driver Parvez, 33, of Chandpur district.
Parvez, who sustained 86 percent burns, breathed his last at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery of DMCH around 6:30am, said the hospital's police outpost in-charge Md Bacchu Mia.
On October 13, the fire broke out in a cylinder-laden van while refuelling gas at Wahed Ali Filling Station in Gazipur's Borobari area and then spread, leaving seven people injured.
The seven people who sustained burn injuries in the fire were all standing nearby. They were first taken to Tahirunnesa Memorial Medical College Hospital (TMMC) and five of them were shifted to DMCH in a critical condition.    -UNB


