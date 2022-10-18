Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 18 October, 2022, 9:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Concerted effort to tackle Dengue scourge!

Published : Tuesday, 18 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 150

Concerted effort to tackle Dengue scourge!

Concerted effort to tackle Dengue scourge!

While on the economic front the country is preparing to face tumultuous times ahead, the health sector is also in a precarious state as the Dengue menace goes on unabated.

The data from the last 24 hours is highly disconcerting since there have been five deaths and 855 hospital admissions. What is most alarming is the find that of the affected, 35 per cent are children; also, the rate of women being infected with Dengue is higher than men.

Dengue is not a new health scare! It's been with us for about a decade although the time frame for it has seen a shift. In the past, this mosquito borne disease appeared during monsoon but this year, it's seeing a recrudescence just before the onset of winter.

Bangladesh had always grappled with mosquito menace at the advent of the cooler months with the mosquitoes disappearing eventually at the height of winter. This means, winter intensity is a blessing since mosquitoes cannot survive in low temperature.

 However, in the initial months, mosquitoes can become a nuisance without adequate mitigating measures.

This year, Dengue seems to have come back with a vengeance. Reportedly, more than 25000 people had to be admitted to hospitals with 94 deaths. Last year, this was more than 28000 with a death toll of 105.

The fact that children constitute the highest number of affected compels us to highlight the lack of a proper pre-winter strategy aimed at containing Dengue.

The first task for all city wards is to carry out mosquito eradication drives; while this is carried out across the capital, the approach is often perfunctory.

Since Dengue has become a yearly episode, wards need to form special units that will go around in each area twice a day and be stationed at a convenient location so they can be reached easily.

Visibility of mosquito eradication units is essential; otherwise, the usual tendency is to wake up to the issue when faced with an emergency.

That children and women are most vulnerable indicates that at home, necessary precautions are absent. Getting rid of stagnant water, using mosquito repellents, wearing long sleeve dresses can minimise harm. Since children remain barefoot and wear clothes that keep the arms, lower legs exposed can be the reason behind high rate of infection.

In certain areas of Dhaka, especially around Basabo, Kadamtala, which are near an open canal, residents have been reporting of abnormal increase of mosquitoes.
In view of the current situation, the city corporation can take up a drive to clean the water bodies.

Since almost every area in Dhaka has construction sites, real estate companies must adopt their own measures, the first of which is to deal with stagnant water.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Concerted effort to tackle Dengue scourge!
Electrocution takes toll due to negligence
China’s cooperation in Teesta River project reassuring
Sharp rise in dengue cases
PM stresses on farm products
Bridges to move country forward
Our apathy claiming children’s lives
Perilous state of power sector


Latest News
6 killed as Russian fighter jet crashes into residential building
PM pays homage to Aug 15 martyrs at Banani graveyard
Benzema wins Ballon d'Or award for best player in the world
US, UK to boost cooperation on sanctions against Russia
5 SAFF champion girls receive grand reception in Khagrachari
BNP aims to create chaos in country: Hasan
President, PM pay homage to Sheikh Russel on his 59th birthday
Pioneer of ORS Dr Dilip Mahalanabis dies in Kolkata
Girl gang raped after being sedated in Demra
Belarus set to host 9,000 Russian troops
Most Read News
US, UK to boost cooperation on sanctions against Russia
UK lawmakers will try to oust PM Truss this week
Upcoming global recession and cautionary measures
Info Secy Mokbul sent on forced retirement
Unrest in Rakhine poses threats to the Indo-Pacific region
Six arrested for attacking police vehicle in Sirajganj
Mystic poet Lalon
BSMMU brought out a procession to celebrate World Lungs Day
BGB recovers four gold bars from Satkhira
Xi Jinping is stronger than ever, but China's future is uncertain
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft