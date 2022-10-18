

Concerted effort to tackle Dengue scourge!



The data from the last 24 hours is highly disconcerting since there have been five deaths and 855 hospital admissions. What is most alarming is the find that of the affected, 35 per cent are children; also, the rate of women being infected with Dengue is higher than men.



Dengue is not a new health scare! It's been with us for about a decade although the time frame for it has seen a shift. In the past, this mosquito borne disease appeared during monsoon but this year, it's seeing a recrudescence just before the onset of winter.



Bangladesh had always grappled with mosquito menace at the advent of the cooler months with the mosquitoes disappearing eventually at the height of winter. This means, winter intensity is a blessing since mosquitoes cannot survive in low temperature.



However, in the initial months, mosquitoes can become a nuisance without adequate mitigating measures.



This year, Dengue seems to have come back with a vengeance. Reportedly, more than 25000 people had to be admitted to hospitals with 94 deaths. Last year, this was more than 28000 with a death toll of 105.



The fact that children constitute the highest number of affected compels us to highlight the lack of a proper pre-winter strategy aimed at containing Dengue.



The first task for all city wards is to carry out mosquito eradication drives; while this is carried out across the capital, the approach is often perfunctory.



Since Dengue has become a yearly episode, wards need to form special units that will go around in each area twice a day and be stationed at a convenient location so they can be reached easily.



Visibility of mosquito eradication units is essential; otherwise, the usual tendency is to wake up to the issue when faced with an emergency.



That children and women are most vulnerable indicates that at home, necessary precautions are absent. Getting rid of stagnant water, using mosquito repellents, wearing long sleeve dresses can minimise harm. Since children remain barefoot and wear clothes that keep the arms, lower legs exposed can be the reason behind high rate of infection.



In certain areas of Dhaka, especially around Basabo, Kadamtala, which are near an open canal, residents have been reporting of abnormal increase of mosquitoes.

In view of the current situation, the city corporation can take up a drive to clean the water bodies.



