Food for all

World Food Day is celebrated this year against multiple global challenges, including the Covid-19 pandemic, ongoing conflicts, climate change, rising commodity prices, the Ukraine war and international tensions. These are affecting global food security.



The FAO says that while we have progressed toward a better world, many people are still left behind-those unable to benefit from human development, innovation or economic growth.



Millions of people worldwide still do not have access to a healthy diet, putting them at high risk of food insecurity and malnutrition. Enough food is produced to feed everyone on the planet. But due to the lack of a proper supply system, they have to fast. Another problem is their lack of access to nutritious food.



Their access to food is increasingly hampered by multiple challenges, including the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, conflict, climate change, inequality, rising commodity prices and international tensions. People worldwide are now experiencing a domino effect of challenges that know no borders.



Globally, more than 80 per cent of the extreme poor live in rural areas, and many depend on agriculture and natural resources for their livelihoods. They are usually the most affected by natural and man-made disasters and are often marginalized because of their gender, ethnic origin or status. Access to training, finance, innovation and technology is a struggle for them.



The world system has reached a point where our economies, cultures and populations are becoming increasingly interconnected. Some of us are vulnerable because of who we are or where we live, but the reality is that we are all in a fragile position. Suppose one back off, and the whole chain breaks. It affects not only that person's life but also our lives.



So, in the face of this global crisis, global solutions are needed more than ever. By aiming for better production systems, better nutrition, a better environment, and a better life, we can better advance agriculture and food systems by implementing sustainable and holistic solutions that consider long-term development, inclusive economic growth, and greater resilience.



Specifically, a sustainable agri-food system provides a variety of adequate, nutritious and safe food at affordable prices for all - so that no one suffers from malnutrition or hunger.



Food production, consumption and waste are heavy on our planet and environment. Inefficiencies in the food system cost the world billions of dollars and, more importantly, reveal societal imbalances. More than three billion people worldwide do not have access to a healthy diet, and obesity is on the rise worldwide.



We must prevent food wastage. Food storage and meal planning at home should be improved. We need to educate more people about how our food is produced and its impact on the planet and society.



Our actions are our future. A sustainable food system includes everyone. That is why governments, the private sector, academia, civil society and individuals must work in solidarity to prioritize all people's rights to food, nutrition, peace, and equality.



Indeed, all of us, including youth, can work towards an inclusive and sustainable future. May we show more compassion and kindness in our actions? And that's why we all have to change. Only then will no one be left out of food, safe and nutritious food.

The writer is a researcher and development worker











