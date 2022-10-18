

Inflationary pressure on working capital looming large



Due to rise of prices a firm needs more funds to finance working capital. In the changing scenario all the manufacturers are not in a position to manage or borrow required additional capital. Those who are failing to inject extra working capital to their business are in risks of business failure. At the moment when cost of financing the working capital is on rise many cash in banks are remaining idle, so the financing institutions may come into support in injecting additional money to the businessmen. Keeping money idle or as excess liquidity is not good for banks in a higher inflationary economy as time lapses the value of idle money in banks also reduces.



As per my long time business philosophy, it could be said that cash should never be allowed to remain idle. Good cash management can provide a major source of profit, while poor cash management can destroy a company. The high inflation rate is directly impacting in requirement of working capital as explained below: As inflation causes the slow turnover figure at higher level even if there is no increase in the quantity of sale. For balance in my receivables, I need to go for higher sales but currently demand for products are not rising due to several local and international factors.



Due to inflationary pressure the value of closing stock may show higher profits and the companies may need to pay higher tax dividend and bonus. This will lead the firm in serious problem in fund shortage. Another option as substituting of capital shortage in business firms is to increase the productivity of the work force by proper motivational strategies. But it is not adequate as skill developments initiatives are not in world standards. Keeping in view of the above stated points it is inevitable for us to be very careful about the impact of inflation in assessment of extra needed working capital. For my own business I need to import cotton at higher prices, transportation costs are increased due to high fuel prices, gas price and wages are also high. So in this backdrop my costs of doing business are getting higher day by day.



To make the certain amount of profit I need to increase export or sell additional products in local market and to do so I need extra amount of money as my working capital. But as banks are only source and interest rates are higher, it is becoming extra burden for business as existing costs are already high. After prolonged pandemic covid-19 economic activities have reopened, manufacturing has revived, and people are driving and flying again. This led to a surge in demand and an increasingly tight oil market beginning last fall. But Russia-Ukraine conflict has triggered new problem in petroleum and other global business market.

When the economy was recovering the pandemic shocked market is facing another setback due to ongoing war. The market is becoming fragile again. Oil price in the international market is still hovering near $100 per barrel. To put that number in context, at the beginning of 2022 a barrel of crude fetched $75, while at this time last year prices were closer to $63.



Members of oil producers' group Opec+ - which includes Russia - are taking the action to help boost oil prices. The cost of oil has dropped back since June, when concerns over Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent it soaring. Today, Opec nations produce around 30 per cent of the world's crude oil. Saudi Arabia is the biggest single oil producer within Opec, producing more than 10 million barrels a day.



If oil price further rises our import costs will also rise and there will be dollar crisis. Currently our both remittance and export are facing setback as in September this year both remittance inward and export earnings fell significantly. It may persist for the coming months. So to meet oil demand the country's import bill will be settled with additional costs and due to dollar inflow there will be a pressure in the country's balance of payment. In spring 2020, as Covid spread around the world and countries went into lockdown, the price of crude oil crashed because of a lack of buyers.



Producers were paying people to take the oil off their hands, because they didn't have enough space to store it all. But to revive its previous prices then the Opec+ group has slowly increased production as demand has also grown. But when Russia invaded Ukraine, the price of crude soared to well over $100 a barrel. The markets were worried the global sanctions could lead to a shortage of Russian oil. The global business strategy by the big market players have impacted on small economies badly and Bangladesh is not exception to this. At growing scenario and hurdles it is becoming a challenge for local manufacturing based companies to operate business with existing capital.



To solve this capital shortage banks can finance at lower rates of interests. In particular supports from the government should come at subsidized costs in lending to the entrepreneurs. In addition it is an urgent need to devise energy policy and to make a clear concept about existing availability of gas/fuel and how the government can provide fuel to new investors and also how the existing investors will be getting the required amount of gas or fuel for their captive power plants.

The writer chairman, Little Group and a former director of Bangladesh Textile Mills Association

















