

War and arms race causing economic recession and food crisis



On October 6, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina told the media that during her discussions with international leaders outside of the UN General Assembly, they expressed concern that the globe will experience even greater difficulty in 2023 and that several nations would experience dire catastrophes like famines. She urged the populace to make use of all of the fertile land at their disposal. She stated that she wants to keep the economy growing despite the obstacles brought on by the COVID-19 outbreak, the war in Ukraine, the sanctions, and the counter-sanctions. Bangladesh will end the current financial problem by 2026, the prime minister added. She reiterated on last Tuesday the necessity of raising food production to offset the effects of the recession. She urged the people to increase food production because the international community anticipates a serious problem the next year.



According to a thorough new study by the World Bank, as central banks around the world simultaneously raise interest rates in response to inflation, the world may be edging toward a global recession in 2023 and a string of financial crises in emerging market and developing economies that would harm them permanently. According to the report, central banks have been raising interest rates this year with a degree of coherence not seen in the previous fifty years. This trend is anticipated to last well into next year.



Since the beginning of the year, there has been discussion about the risk of a global recession-a decline in global per capita GDP-caused by the rapid collapse of growth prospects, increasing inflation, and tightening financial conditions. The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development reported that while the global growth for this year was still anticipated to be 3.0%, it is now anticipated to drop to 2.2% in 2023 after being revised down from an estimate of 2.8% in June. Further interruptions to the energy supply, according to the OECD, would hurt economy and raise prices.



The Russian invasion of Ukraine, ongoing inflation pressures, punitive interest rates, and the lingering effects of the global pandemic are just a few of the concerns that the International Monetary Fund lists in its downgrade of the world economy's outlook for 2023. If the conflict in Ukraine and other economic shocks continue in the near future, the IMF has warned that a global economic recession may become evident the next year.



Despite the impending economic downturn, Western countries are encouraging their weaponry suppliers to increase production and refill stockpiles that have been severely depleted by supporting Ukraine's six-month conflict with Russia's invasion. The world's top nations are currently involved in an arms race as military spending hit a record high in the second year of the epidemic. In 2021, global military spending grew further and surpassed $2.1 trillion for the first time. Spending rose for the sixth year in a row this year. As the widespread usage of weaponry and weapons in various regions of the world continued unabated in 2022, so did this trend.



As they hurry to increase production to fulfill the increasing demand for the war in Ukraine, European arms manufacturers have pleaded shamelessly with the European Union to assist in coordinating the procurement of weapons. According to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the alliance has begun talking with business and partners about how to increase production and restock its arsenal. He stated at a press briefing that the defense ministers will decide whether to boost armament stocks. The head of NATO predicted that ministers would choose more challenging goals that would provide business the long-term demand it needed to invest in new capacity and consider collaborative purchases. The NATO leaders today believe that, ignoring the need for investment in other sectors to assure the comfort of the global populace, restoring such supplies is essential.



The Western influence and Volodymyr Zelenskyy's folly in Ukraine are to blame for the Russia-Ukraine war. Russia's invasion was primarily motivated by Ukraine's desire to join NATO, a military alliance. Geographically, Ukraine is closest to Russia, and it was formerly a part of the Soviet Union. Its crucial infrastructure was largely constructed during the Soviet era. After gaining independence, Ukraine behaved as a developing nation with the democratic concept at its center. However, President Zelenskyy's enthusiasm for NATO membership was ambiguous and seemed to be a ruse to spook Russia, the socialist and Eastern world's undisputed leader. Russia might not have retaliated if it had been a development partnership, but a military alliance so close to its territory was enough for Russia to invade Ukraine.



Russia and Ukraine are two of the world's top producers of grains. Together, they provide 30% of the world's wheat. Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, a significant portion of the world is currently experiencing a food crisis. The problem will worsen as a result of the Russia-Ukraine war. Additionally, it will spark the riskiest kind of politics: food politics. Few Western nations are also major grain producers, thus they will have increased influence over various regions as they must step up to handle the food problem in Africa and some parts of Asia. We question whether world leaders, particularly those from the Western world, truly wish to put an end to the war in Ukraine for the sake of peace and humanity. Their approach to boost production of arms and weapons is portraying a graver future of the world.



Bangladesh has avoided engaging in hostilities thanks to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina despite numerous provocations. Because of her choice, we have avoided hostilities with both Myanmar and India, our largest neighbor. We have even been promised support in the event of an armed war, but she quietly avoided them since she understood the toll they take on her nation and her fellow citizens. She is an ardent supporter of international peace, humanity, and advancement, and world leaders ought to take note.



Weapons and arms are cruel to the environment in addition to hurting humanity and the future of the population. Food production and the quality of food supplies are in threat as the environment deteriorates. In addition, the entire environment is becoming polluted. The widespread use of many forms of weapons has caused harm to millions of species other than humans. This will have major repercussions for the entire planet, and the only way we can prevent man-made turmoil like wars and conflicts is by using reason and showing a little amount of concern.



The world leaders must step forward immediately to stop the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and all other armed conflicts as if the war continues, the upcoming winter will come as hell for a large part of the world. Materialistic countries of the world will also feel the heat. The manufacturing of weapons and ammunition must be restricted to a minimum, and each nation's usage and production of each weapon must be accounted for. In this situation, the United Nations (UN) must have a significant role. Meanwhile, we must prepare for impact and adhere to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's instructions.



Hopefully, humanity and human kind will prevail against all odds.

The writer is editor at Mohammadi News Agency (MNA) and Executive Editor at Kishore Bangla













