Tuesday, 18 October, 2022, 9:58 AM
138 mt rice allocated for 5,500 fishers in Gaibandha

Published : Tuesday, 18 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 193
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA, Oct 17: The government has allocated a total of 137.5 metric tons (mt) of VGF rice for 5,500 fishermen in the district during the Hilsa ban time (Oct 7-28).
Usually with effect of the 22-day fishing ban, fishers turn workless. They will have to pass hard days with their family members.
Taking the matter into consideration, the government has introduced the rice allocation programme for fishers.
Like other parts of the country, as many as 137.5 mt rice have been allocated for 5,500 registered fishermen who lead their livelihood by catching Hilsa in rivers and selling fishes in local markets of the district, said Foysal Azam, district fisheries officer (DFO). Each fisher will get 25 kg rice, he added.
The DFO said, the government has imposed the ban to protect mother Hilsa. This time is very suitable for the safe breeding. He also urged all fishers to make the ban in the district a success.
Deputy Commissioner Oliur Rahman said, "As we have got a letter regarding rice distribution among fishers, necessary measures have been taken to make rice distribution among registered fishers as early as possible."



138 mt rice allocated for 5,500 fishers in Gaibandha
