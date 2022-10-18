2 electrocuted in Jhenidah, Dinajpur

Two men have been electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Jhenidah and Dinajpur, on Saturday.

JHENIDAH: A man was electrocuted in Maheshpur Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Enamul Haque, 31, son of Insan Ali of Shibanandapur Ghoshpara Village.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Enamul Haque came in contact with an electric wire in the afternoon while he was connecting a rice cooker in his house, which left him critically injured.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and took to Maheshpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the man dead.

DINAJPUR: A teenage boy was electrocuted in Hili area of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Amir Hamza, 18, son of Saidul Islam, hailed from Panchbibi of Joypurhat.

Police and Local sources said Amir Hamza came in contact with live electric wire while he was working in the second floor of a house in Hili area of the district, which left him critically injured.

Later on, he was rescued in a critical condition and immediately taken to Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the teenager dead.















