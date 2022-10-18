194th birthday of Pabna celebrated



The 194th birthday of Pabna District being celebrated on Sunday. photo: observer

Pabna is one of the oldest districts in the country. It is rich in history and tradition. Pabna was recognized as an independent district on 16 October in 1828.

On the occasion, cake-cutting and discussion meeting were arranged by Pabna Municipality.

The discussion meeting was presided over by Mayor Sharif Uddin Pradhan.

Among others, Executive Engineer of the municipality Nazmul Haque, Engineer Obaidul Haque, and Engineer Saiful Islam Chedhari.

According to the history, in 1790 most areas of the present Pabna District was included in Rajshahi District. In 1828 the then magistrate of Maldah District of West Bengal AW Mills was appointed Joint Magistrate. Later on in 1832, deputy collectors were appointed instead of joint magistrates.

Pabna District was firstly formed with five police stations (PS) of Rajshahi District and five PSs of Jashore District. In 1855, Sirajganj PS was separated from Mymensingh District, and it was included in Pabna District. Pabna was rich in industries including hosiery industry, weaving industry, scissors industry, and Banarasi-Katan industry. Once it was one of the commercial hubs in the country.

The history of Pabna District is also vast with various movements and struggles including Blue Rebellion, Peasant Rebellion, Great Language Movement, the infamous Corn Movement and the Great Liberation War.

At present, Pabna District having an area of 351.50 square kilometres currently consists of nine upazilas and 74 unions.

There are Hardinge Bridge, Ruppur Nuclear Power Project, EPZ, Lalon Shah Bridge, Pabna Mental Hospital and Railway Station.

Traditional Edward College, Pabna Science and Technology University, Marine Academy, and Pabna Medical College are also situated in the district.











