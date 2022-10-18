Two women burnt, eight shops gutted in Rajbari, Madaripur

Two women were burnt and at least eight shops gutted by fire in separate incidents in two districts- Rajbari and Madaripur, on Sunday.

RAJBARI: Two persons including a nine-year-old girl were burnt to death in a fire that broke out at their house in Goalanda Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The deceased were identified as Boro Bibi, 90, and her granddaughter Tasmia Aktar, residents of Ansar Beparipara area.

The fire broke out at their tin-shed house at around 9 pm from a short circuit while Boro Bibi and Tasmia were asleep, said local Union Parishad Member Fazlul Haque Bepari.

The blaze soon spread around the area. A gas cylinder of a neighbour house was also exploded.

On information, a team of Goalanda Fire Service and Civil Defence Station rushed in, doused the fire and recovered the charred bodies.

Swapan Kumar Majumder, officer in-charge of Goalando Ghat Police Station, confirmed the incident.

SHIBCHAR, MADARIPUR: Eight shops were gutted by fire in Shibchar Upazila of the district early Sunday.

The fire broke out at Madabcharer Haat in the upazila at around 4am.

Local sources said the fire engulfed the shops within a moment after one of the shops had caught fire.

On information, fire service personnel rushed to the scene and doused the blaze after two hours of frantic effort, said Shibchar Fire Service and Civil Defence Station In-Charge Tarunur Rahman.

However, eight shops along with all goods were completely burnt in the fire.

The cause of the fire could not be identified yet as well as the cost, Tarunur added.















